Daily Deals (5-14-2020)

The Epic Games Store’s latest free game of the week is GTA V… but the website has been down for much of the morning as it buckles under demand. So you might have to try again later.
While you’re waiting, you can snag a 3-month subscription to Spotify Premium for free if you’ve never paid before. Returning customers can get 3 months for $10, which is still a pretty good deal. And Bose is offering one of the best deals to date on its popular QuietComfort II wireless noise cancelling headphones, Amazon’s running a 1-day sale on select Anker speakers and headphones, and Newegg is selling a bunch of Rosewill PC accessories for 40-percent off.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Streaming and downloads
- Get 3 months of Spotify Premium free for new subscribers (or $10 for returning) – Spotify
- 2 movies for $10 – Vudu
- GTA V PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Select action movies for $5 each – Vudu
- Adobe Premiere Elements 2020 for $60 – B&H
Mini PCs
- Intel NUC barebones mini PC w/Core i5-10210U for $424 – Newegg (coupon: EMCDKGH36)
- BMAX mini PC w/Celeron J4115/8GB/128GB/Win10 for $190 – Amazon (coupon: 7NWE7ZHB)
Wireless audio
- Anker Soundcore portable Bluetooth speakers & headphones for $17 – $70 – Amazon
- Bluedio T Elf 2 true wireless earbuds for $15 – Amazon (clip coupon & use code: 5CYKE975)
- Anker Soundbuds Curve Bluetooth earbuds for $18 – Newegg (coupon: MKTCA5)
- Anker Soundcore Vortex wireless over-ear headphones for $35 – Newegg (coupon: 93XPJ82)
- Refurb Samsung Galaxy Buds true wireless earbuds for $60 – Best Buy
- Bose QuietComfort 35 Series II Limited Edition wireless noise-cancelling headphones for $250 – Bose (via eBay)
Charging
- Aukey 56.5W 2-port USB wall charger for $17 – Amazon (coupon: 9J3X77D4)
- Aukey 74.5W 3-port USB wall charger for $35 – Amazon (clip coupon & use code: SWB7PE5P)
- Anker 20,000 mAh power bank for $37 – Amazon
PC accessories
- Save 40-percent on select Rosewill PC accessories & other products – Newegg (coupon: EMCDKGH22)
- Rosewill AC1200 USB WiFi adapter for $24 – Newegg (coupon: EMCDKGH22)
- Unitek USB-C docking station (Ethernet, HDMI, 6 USB ports, & audio) for $69 – Newegg
