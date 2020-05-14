Liliputing

Daily Deals (5-14-2020)

Posted on at by

The Epic Games Store’s latest free game of the week is GTA V… but the website has been down for much of the morning as it buckles under demand. So you might have to try again later.

While you’re waiting, you can snag a 3-month subscription to Spotify Premium for free if you’ve never paid before. Returning customers can get 3 months for $10, which is still a pretty good deal. And Bose is offering one of the best deals to date on its popular QuietComfort II wireless noise cancelling headphones, Amazon’s running a 1-day sale on select Anker speakers and headphones, and Newegg is selling a bunch of Rosewill PC accessories for 40-percent off.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Streaming and downloads

Mini PCs

Wireless audio

Charging

PC accessories






