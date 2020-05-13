Liliputing

Daily Deals (5-13-2020)

Posted on at by // Leave a Comment

Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, and eBay, affiliate programs.

The OnePlus 7T is a smartphone with a 90 Hz display, a Snapdragon 855+ processor, 8GB of RAM, and at least 128GB of storage. Launched last fall for $599 and up, the phone is currently on sale for $499.

In other words, it’s a phone with only slightly out-of-date flagship specs for the price of an upper mid-range phone. Considering that OnePlus charges $899 for its latest flagship (and $699 for a pared down version), $499 seems like a pretty good price.

Smartphones

The OnePlus 8 is a $699 smartphone with a 90 Hz display 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. But you know what may be a better deal? Last year’s OnePlus 7T which has all of those things,

Tablets

Wireless headphones

Wireless speakers

Smart speakers and displays

Charging

Other






Support Liliputing

Liliputing’s primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the “Shop” button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we’ll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you’re using an ad blocker and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or…

Contribute via PayPal

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Leave a Reply

avatar

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
Notify of