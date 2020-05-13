Daily Deals (5-13-2020)

Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, and eBay, affiliate programs.
The OnePlus 7T is a smartphone with a 90 Hz display, a Snapdragon 855+ processor, 8GB of RAM, and at least 128GB of storage. Launched last fall for $599 and up, the phone is currently on sale for $499.
In other words, it’s a phone with only slightly out-of-date flagship specs for the price of an upper mid-range phone. Considering that OnePlus charges $899 for its latest flagship (and $699 for a pared down version), $499 seems like a pretty good price.
Smartphones
- OnePlus 7T smartphone w/SD855+/8GB/128GB for $499 – OnePlus
- ZTE Axon 10 Pro w/SD855/8GB?256GB for $440 – B&H
- Samsung Galaxy A90 w/SD855/6GB/128GB/5G for $430 – B&H
- OnePlus 6T w/SD845/8GB/128GB for $300 – Woot
The OnePlus 8 is a $699 smartphone with a 90 Hz display 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. But you know what may be a better deal? Last year’s OnePlus 7T which has all of those things,
Tablets
- Refurb Amazon Fire HD 8 (2018) for $70 and up – Amazon (90-day warranty)
- Refurb Amazon Fire 7 tablet for $40 and up – Amazon (90-day warranty)
- Microsoft Surface Go 2 (Pentium/4GB/64GB) + Type Cover for $479 – Best Buy
- Buy a Pixel Slate for $499 and up, get a PixelBook Pen for free – Google Store
Wireless headphones
- Aukey Bluetooth earbuds for $18 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- HiFuture TidyBuds true wireless earbuds for $19 – AllDayZip (via eBay)
- Chisana C1L true wireless earbuds for $20 – Woot
- TaoTronics Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling over-ear Bluetooth headphones for $50 – Amazon (clip coupon & use code: IAE8UP8O)
Wireless speakers
- Philips EverPlay portable Bluetooth speaker for $30 – Woot
- Refurb LG PK5 XBOOM Go portable Bluetooth speaker for $35 – Woot
- Refurb UE Megaboom portable Bluetooth speaker (blue) for $50 – Woot
- Refurb UE Megaboom portble Bluetooth speaker (black) for $55 – Woot
- JBL Flip 4 portable Bluetooth speaker for $68 – Woot
- JBL Charge 3 portable Bluetooth speaker for $70 – Woot
- UE Megaboom 3 portable Bluetooth speaker for $80 – Woot
Smart speakers and displays
- Google Home Mini smart speaker (1st-gen) for $29 – Google Store
- Google Nest Mini smart speaker (2nd-gen) for $39 – Google Store
- Amazon Echo Dot (3rd-gen) for $40 – Amazon
- Refurb Amazon Echo Show 5 smart display for $50 – Amazon (1-year warranty)
- Refurb Amazon Echo (3rd-gen) smart speaker for $60 – Amazon (1-year warranty)
- Amazon Echo Show 8 smart display for $90 – Amazon
- Google Nest Hub smart display for $90 – Google (new permanent price cut)
Charging
- Anker 18W USB wall charger for $11 – Amazon
- Anker PowerWave Pad wireless charger for $11 – Woot
- Anker PowerWave 10W Qi-certified wireless charging stand for $13 – Amazon
- Wireless charging digital alarm clock for $21 – Woot
Other
- Zoom H6 portable audio recorder for $250 – B&H
- WD My Passport 5TB portable HDD for $100 – Amazon
- Name your price for a bundle of digital comics from Joe Hill – Humble Bundle
- Name your price for $100+ worth of PC games – Humble Indie Bundle
Support Liliputing
Liliputing’s primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the “Shop” button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we’ll get a small commission).
But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you’re using an ad blocker and hate online shopping.
Contribute to our Patreon campaign
or…
Leave a Reply