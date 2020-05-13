Daily Deals (5-13-2020)

Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, and eBay, affiliate programs.

The OnePlus 7T is a smartphone with a 90 Hz display, a Snapdragon 855+ processor, 8GB of RAM, and at least 128GB of storage. Launched last fall for $599 and up, the phone is currently on sale for $499.

In other words, it’s a phone with only slightly out-of-date flagship specs for the price of an upper mid-range phone. Considering that OnePlus charges $899 for its latest flagship (and $699 for a pared down version), $499 seems like a pretty good price.

The OnePlus 8 is a $699 smartphone with a 90 Hz display 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. But you know what may be a better deal? Last year's OnePlus 7T which has all of those things,

