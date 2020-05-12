Daily Deals (5-12-2020)

Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, and eBay, affiliate programs.
So you’ve got a fancy new phone, laptop, or tablet with USB-C ports… but all of your peripherals, chargers, and other accessories have USB-A ports? You could buy a bunch of new cables. Or you could just invest in a few adapters.
Right now Woot is selling a 2-pack of Macally USB-C to USB-A adapters for just $6. Meanwhile Amazon is selling a 6-in-1 USB-C hub for $16 (with discounts applied — see below).
USB-C accessories
- Macally USB-C to USB-A adapter 2-pack for $6 – Woot
- RAVPower 61W GaN Tech USB-C wall charger for $21 – Amazon (clip coupon & use code: PC112FMV)
- HooToo 6-in-1 USB-C hub for $16 – Amazon (clip coupon & use code: SMNEUMS8)
eBooks
- 2-month Kindle Unlimited subscription for free – Amazon
- 2-month ComiXology subscription for free – ComiXology
- Read select Marvel Comics (digital) for free until June 2 – Marvel
Tablets
- Apple iPad 10.2 tablet w/32GB WiFi + Cellular (unlocked) for $380 – Amazon
- Apple iPad 10.2 w/32GB WiFi + cellular for $360 (w/2-year contract) – Best Buy
- Apple iPad 10.2″ w/128GB WiFi + cellular for $460 (w/2-year contract) – Best Buy
Mini PCs
- Kodlix mini PC w/Celeron J3455/8GB/64GB/Win10Pro for $161 – Amazon
- Intel NUC mini PC w/Core i7-10710U/16GB/256GB/Win10Pro for $849 – Newegg
Storage
- Samsung SSD sale – Amazon
- SanDisk 64GB USB 3.0 flash drive for $11 – Newegg (coupon: EMCDKGF33)
Networking
- Netgear AX1800 WiFi 6 router for $100 – Amazon
- Refurb Asus Lyra MAP-AC2200 mesh WiFi router system (3-pack) for $140 – Newegg
Wireless audio
- Jaybird Run XT sport true wireless earbuds for $80 – Best Buy
- Refurb JBL EnduranceSPRINT waterproof wireless earbuds for $14 – Harman (via eBay)
- UE Boom 3 portable Bluetooth speaker for $80 – Best Buy
