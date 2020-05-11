Liliputing

Daily Deals (5-11-2020)

HP is knocking $100 off the starting price for its Envy 13t laptop with a Core i7-10510U Comet Lake processor. The Kobo Clara HD eReader is on sale for $90 (or $30 off the normal price). And B&H is selling JBL’s Free X true wireless earbuds for $55 (or $95 off the list price).

