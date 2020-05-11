Daily Deals (5-11-2020)

Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, and eBay, affiliate programs.
HP is knocking $100 off the starting price for its Envy 13t laptop with a Core i7-10510U Comet Lake processor. The Kobo Clara HD eReader is on sale for $90 (or $30 off the normal price). And B&H is selling JBL’s Free X true wireless earbuds for $55 (or $95 off the list price).
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Computers
- HP Envy 13t laptop w/Core i7-10510U/8GB/256GB for $900 – HP
- Microsoft Surface pro 7 w/Core i5/8GB/256GB + Type cover for $1000 – Microsoft Store
eReaders
- Kobo Clara HD eReader for $90 – Kobo
- Save $36 – $112 when you buy 2 Kindle devices – Best Buy
Wireless audio
- JBL Free X true wireless earbuds for $55 – B&H
- JBL Tune 120 true wireless earbuds for $50 – iTechDeals
- JBL Flip 5 portable Bluetooth speaker for $80 – JBL
Other
- WD Easystore 1TB USB 3.0 portable HDD for $53 – Best Buy
- Aukey 10,000 mAh power bank for $11 – Amazon (coupon: XBZUOVDA)
- Delores: A Thimbleweed Park Mini-Adventure PC game for free – Steam (or Epic Games Store)
