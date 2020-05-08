Daily Deals (5-08-2020)

Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Sony’s XB950N1 extra bass noise-cancelling over-ear wireless headphones have a list price of $180, but Best Buy is selling them for just $51 as part of a clearance sale. The Humble Store is giving away a free copy of the Ashes of Singularity Escalation PC game. And tonight you can watch a live stream of John Wick for free on YouTube.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Wireless audio
- Sony XB950N1 extra bass wireless noise-cancelling over-ear headphones for $51 – Best Buy
- JBL Everest Elite 750NC wireless noise-cancelling over-ear headphones for $61 – Best Buy
- JLab JBuds Air true wireless earbuds for $40 – Best Buy
- Philips SHB2505BK/00 UpBeat true wireless earbuds for $35 – Newegg
- Refurb JBL Endurance Sprint waterproof Bluetooth earbuds for $14 – JBL (via eBay)
Computers
- Acer Spin 5 13″ convertible notebook w/Core i7-8565U/16GB/512GB for $699– Microsoft Store
- Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 14 convertible w/Core i7-8565U/8GB/256GB for $699 – Microsoft Store
Tablets and eReaders
- Apple iPad 10.2″ tablet for $250 and up – Best Buy
- Amazon Fire 7 tablet for $40 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire 8 HD tablet for $60 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet for $110 – Amazon
- Amazon Kindle for $65 – Amazon
- Amazon Kindle Paperwhite for $95 – Amazon
Digital downloads and streaming
- 99 top Kindle eBooks for $5 or less – Amazon
- Ashes of the Singularity Escalation PC game for free – Humble Store
- Stream John Wick for free at 9:00PM ET on Friday, May 8, 2020 – Fandango/YouTube
Support Liliputing
Liliputing’s primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the “Shop” button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we’ll get a small commission).
But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you’re using an ad blocker and hate online shopping.
Contribute to our Patreon campaign
or…
Leave a Reply