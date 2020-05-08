Daily Deals (5-08-2020)

Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, and eBay, affiliate programs.

Sony’s XB950N1 extra bass noise-cancelling over-ear wireless headphones have a list price of $180, but Best Buy is selling them for just $51 as part of a clearance sale. The Humble Store is giving away a free copy of the Ashes of Singularity Escalation PC game. And tonight you can watch a live stream of John Wick for free on YouTube.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Wireless audio

Computers

Tablets and eReaders

Digital downloads and streaming

