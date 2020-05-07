Daily Deals (5-07-2020)

Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, and eBay, affiliate programs.
PC games Death Coming and Shadow Bandit are free to download today. One of my favorite sci-fi novels from the past decade is on sale for $3. And seasons the first two seasons of Westworld are available for $10 each from Amazon video.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Downloads and streaming
- Death Coming PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Showdown Bandit PC game for free – Steam
- Long Way to a Small Angry Planet eBook by Becky Chambers for $3 – Amazon (or Google Play)
- Westworld Season 1 for $10 – Amazon
- Westworld Season 2 for $10 – Amazon
Smartphones
- Google Pixel 4 for $450 and up – Best Buy (with activation, $500 without)
- Google Pixel 4 XL for $550 and up – Best Buy (with activation, $600 without)
Networking
- Netgear Orbi AC2200 mesh WiFi router 3-pack for $280 – Best Buy
- Netgear Orbi AC2200 mesh WiFi router 2-pack for $165 – Newegg (coupon: 93XPJ64)
Audio
- JBL Free X true wireless earbuds for $60 – B&H (price in cart)
- Anker Soundcore Life Q20 Hybrid active noise cancelling over-ear Bluetooth headphones for $43 – Newegg (coupon: 93XPJ65)
- UE Wonderboom portable Bluetooth speaker for $50 – Daily Steals
- Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker for $25 – Woot
- Open Box audio sale – Best Buy
Other
- Aukey 20,000 mAh slim power bank for $28 – Amazon (coupon: 9LI4JA8H)
- Roku Streaming Stick+ 4K HDR media streamer for $40 – B&H
Long Way to a Small Angry Planet is a great book!
A Closed and Common Orbit also blew me away.