Daily Deals (5-06-2020)

Last month Marvel made dozens of issues of popular comics available to read for free through its Marvel Unlimited service. Now the comic book publisher is back with a new crop of comics you can read for free through June 2nd, including Spider-Man, Hulk, Captain America, Black Panther, and Ms. Marvel titles, just to name a few.
Interestingly, you can also snag digital graphic novels of those same titles for free at ComiXology.
Here’s a run-down of some of the day’s best deals.
Digital comics/graphic novels
- Read select Marvel comics for free through June 2, 2020 – Marvel Unlimited
- Amazing Spider-Man Masterworks for free – ComiXology
- Black Panther by Ta-Nehisi Coats Vol 2 collection for free – ComiXology
- Captain America: Sam Wilson Vol 1 for free – ComiXology
- Captain America Vol 1: Winter in America for free – ComiXology
- Doctor Strange Vol 1: The Way of the Weird for free – ComiXology
- Fantastic Four Visionaries: John Byrne Vol 1 for free – ComiXology
- Hulk: Planet Hulk for free – ComiXology
- Miles Morales Vol 1: Straight Out of Brooklyn for free – ComiXology
- Ms. Marvel Vol 1: No Normal for free – ComiXology
- Secret Invasion (#1 – #8) for free – ComiXology
- Secret Wars (#1 – #9) for free – ComiXology
- Venom by Donny Cates Vol 1: Rex for free – ComiXology
- The Walking Dead (complete series) for $18 – Humble Bundle
PC games
- Evil Genius PC game for free – Rebellion/Steam
- Name your price for $210 worth of Sierra PC games ( King’s Quest, Police Quest, Space Quest, Quest for Glory) – Humble Bundle
- LEGO Star Wars – The Complete Saga for $5 – Steam
- Star Wars – Knights of the Old Republic for $3.49 – Steam
Wireless audio
- JBL Link Music WiFi speaker for $80 – JBL
- JBL Link Portable wireless speaker for $130 – JBL
- Refurb Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 for $280 – Bose (via eBay)
- Refurb Audio Technica ATH-DSR7BT over-ear headphones for $69 – BuyDig
Other
- Samsung Galaxy Fit activity tracker for $60 – Best Buy
- Seagate Backup Plus Slim 2TB USB 3.0 portable HDD for $59 – Newegg (coupon: 93XPJ59)
- 2-pack of 4,000 mAh power banks for $9 – meh
