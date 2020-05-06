Daily Deals (5-06-2020)

Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, and eBay, affiliate programs.

Last month Marvel made dozens of issues of popular comics available to read for free through its Marvel Unlimited service. Now the comic book publisher is back with a new crop of comics you can read for free through June 2nd, including Spider-Man, Hulk, Captain America, Black Panther, and Ms. Marvel titles, just to name a few.

Interestingly, you can also snag digital graphic novels of those same titles for free at ComiXology.

Here’s a run-down of some of the day’s best deals.

Digital comics/graphic novels

PC games

Wireless audio

Other

