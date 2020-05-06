Liliputing

Daily Deals (5-06-2020)

Posted on at by // Leave a Comment

Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, and eBay, affiliate programs.

Last month Marvel made dozens of issues of popular comics available to read for free through its Marvel Unlimited service. Now the comic book publisher is back with a new crop of comics you can read for free through June 2nd, including Spider-Man, Hulk, Captain America, Black Panther, and Ms. Marvel titles, just to name a few.

Interestingly, you can also snag digital graphic novels of those same titles for free at ComiXology.

Here’s a run-down of some of the day’s best deals.

Digital comics/graphic novels

PC games

Wireless audio

Other






Support Liliputing

Liliputing’s primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the “Shop” button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we’ll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you’re using an ad blocker and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or…

Contribute via PayPal

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Leave a Reply

avatar

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
Notify of