Daily Deals (5-05-2020)

The Anker PowerPort Atom III Slim is a 30W USB-C wall charger that can charge just about any smartphone with a USB-C port. But it also offers enough juice to charge some laptops including select Dell XPS 13, MacBook Air, and MacBook Pro models.

It’s also pretty compact for a wall charger, measuring just 0.63 inches thick, making it easy to throw in just about any bag or to plug into tight spaces behind a dresser, cabinet, or sofa.

If you buy the PowerPort Atom III Slim from Anker’s website today, you’d end up spending $28. But the company is also selling the little wall charger through its official eBay store for just $14. That’s the best price I’ve seen to date.

Sony WH-1000XM3/B wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $238 – Newegg

Alfred E. Neuman
Guest
Alfred E. Neuman

Link to ebay is not working.

Brad Linder
Author
Brad Linder

Whoops! It should be working now. Thanks for letting me know.

