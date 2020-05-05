Daily Deals (5-05-2020)

Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, and eBay, affiliate programs.
The Anker PowerPort Atom III Slim is a 30W USB-C wall charger that can charge just about any smartphone with a USB-C port. But it also offers enough juice to charge some laptops including select Dell XPS 13, MacBook Air, and MacBook Pro models.
It’s also pretty compact for a wall charger, measuring just 0.63 inches thick, making it easy to throw in just about any bag or to plug into tight spaces behind a dresser, cabinet, or sofa.
If you buy the PowerPort Atom III Slim from Anker’s website today, you’d end up spending $28. But the company is also selling the little wall charger through its official eBay store for just $14. That’s the best price I’ve seen to date.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Charging
- Anker PowerPort Atom III Slim 30W USB-C wall charger for $14 – Anker (via eBay, price in cart)
- Aukey 60W 6-port wall USB charger for $18 – Amazon (coupon: 3B82W8PT)
- Anker PowerCore 20,100 mAh power bundle + 30W wall charger for $50 – Newegg (coupon: EMCDKDK22)
Computers
- Asus ZenBook 13 w/Core i7-10510U/16GB/512GB for $990 – Newegg
- Dell XPS 13 7390 w/Core i7-10710U/8GB/256GB for $1100 – Dell (via eBay)
PC accessories
- Vention 5-in-1 USB-C hub (HDMI, USB Type-C, 3 x USB Type-A) for $19 – Newegg
- Anker 7-in-1 USB-C hub (HDMI, USB-A, USB-C, SD, microSD) for $27 – Amazon (coupon: ANKERHUB46)
- SanDisk Extreme 2TB portable USB 3.1 SSD for $300 – Amazon
Wireless audio
- JBL Go 2 portable Bluetooth speaker (red) for $20 – B&H
- Anker Soundcore Spirit X sport Bluetooth earbuds for $20 – Newegg (coupon: 93XPJ53)
- JBL E55BT Bluetooth headphones for $45 – Woot
- Sony WF-1000XM3 true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $165 – 6ave (via eBay)
Sony WH-1000XM3/B wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $238 – Newegg
Other
- Roku Streaming Stick+ 4K HDR media streamer for $39 – Abt
- Netgear R6120 AC1200 WiFi router + EX6110 range extender for $50 – B&H
- Star Wars digital comics for up to 67-percent off – ComiXology
