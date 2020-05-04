Daily Deals (5-04-2020)

Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, and eBay, affiliate programs.
All the Star Wars game sales I told you about on Friday? They’re still going on. And GOG has added some new bundles into the deal, which means you can save a few more bucks if you pick up a few games at once.
Meanwhile, Amazon is running a sale on Fire tablets, Kindle eReaders, and Echo smart speakers and displays. Google is offering the best deal to date on the original Google Home smart speaker. And Motorola is offering a buy-one-get-one-free sale on its Razr foldable smartphone. Considering the phone’s $1500 price tag, that’s a heck of a discount (although based on reviews, it still might be too much to pay for this particular folding phone.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Tablets
- Amazon Fire 7″ tablet for $40 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 8 for $60 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 10 for $110 – Amazon
- Apple iPad 10.2″ tablet w/32GB for $250 – Best Buy
- Apple iPad 10.2″ tablet w/128GB for $330 – Best Buy
- Apple iPad Mini w/64GB for $349 – Amazon
eReaders
- Amazon Kindle for $65 – Amazon
- Amazon Kindle Kids Edition for $85 – Amazon
- Amazon Kindle Paperwhite for $90 – Target
eBooks
- The Way of Kings eBook by Brandon Sanderson for free – Tor
- The complete Walking Dead digital comic series for $18 – Humble Bundle
Video games
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic & KOTOR II for $5 – GOG
- Star Wars Battlefront & Battlefront II Classic for $6 – GOG
- Star WarsDark Jedi Knight bundle (4 games) for $8 – GOG
- Star Wars The Force Unleashed & TFU II for $10 – GOG
- Star Wars X-Wing & TIE Fighter game bundle (4 games) for $10 – GOG
- More Star Wars game deals – Star Wars
- 8 free PC games for Prime members – Twitch
Audio and video hardware
- Amazon Fire TV Stick + Echo Dot bundle for $55 – Amazon
- JBL Flip 5 portable Bluetooth speaker for $80 – Best Buy
- Bose SoundTouch 10 wireless speaker for $100 – Bose (via eBay)
Smart Speakers
- Amazon Echo Flex mini smart speaker for $17 – Amazon
- Amazon Echo Dot (3rd-gen) for $25 – Woot
- Google Home (1st-gen) for $29 – Google Store (or Target, Best Buy for $30)
- Google Home Mini for $29 – Google Store
- Amazon Echo Dot Kids Edition for $50 – Amazon
- Amazon Echo for $70 – Amazon
- Google Home Max for $249 – Google Store
Smart displays
- Amazon Echo Show 5 for $50 – Amazon
- Google Nest Hub for $79 – Google Store (or B&H, Walmart, Target, Best Buy for $80)
- Amazon Echo Show 8 for $80 – Amazon
- Amazon Echo Show (2nd-gen) for $180 – Amazon
- Google Nest Hub Max for $199 – Google Store
Smartphones
- Buy one Motorola Razr for $1500, get one free – Motorola
- Google Pixel 4 for $499 and up – Google Store
- Refurb Apple iPhone 11 for $600 and up – Woot
Charging
- Aukey 60W USB-PD + 2.4A USB-A wall charger for $24 – Amazon (coupon: FOHNPE8G)
- Anker 36W USB-C dual-port wall charger for $21 – Amazon
- Anker PowerPort Atom III Slim 30W USB-C wall charger for $22 – Amazon
- Aukey 18W USB-PD charger for $10 – Amazon (coupon: 2ZZHSHAC)
- TYLT Puck Wonder Woman 10W fast wireless charging pad (red) for $9 – A4C
Networking
- Wavlink AC1200 USB 3.0 adapter for $20 – Newegg
- Wavlink AC1200 WiFi range extender for $33 – Newegg
- Asus AC1900 AiMesh extender for $105 – Newegg (coupon: EMCDKDH26)
Other
- Plex Pass lifetime subscription for $100 – Plex (coupon: USETHEFOURTH)
