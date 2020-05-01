Daily Deals (5-01-2020)

Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, and eBay, affiliate programs.

Star Wars Day is just around the corner and a bunch of Star Wars games are on sale to celebrate the holiday that’s only a holiday because of a pun.

And internet music store Bandcamp is waiving its revenue share fees today, which means any money you spend on music at the site today will go directly to artists and/or labels. 150 artists and labels are also offering discounts, bonus content or other promotions through the platform.

Here’s a roundup of some of the day’s best deals — and in support of striking warehouse and delivery workers, we’re going all digital today. There’s no need for anyone to risk their health and safety to deliver these goods to your home.

Music

Video games

eBooks and audiobooks

