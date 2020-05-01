Daily Deals (5-01-2020)

Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Star Wars Day is just around the corner and a bunch of Star Wars games are on sale to celebrate the holiday that’s only a holiday because of a pun.
And internet music store Bandcamp is waiving its revenue share fees today, which means any money you spend on music at the site today will go directly to artists and/or labels. 150 artists and labels are also offering discounts, bonus content or other promotions through the platform.
Here’s a roundup of some of the day’s best deals — and in support of striking warehouse and delivery workers, we’re going all digital today. There’s no need for anyone to risk their health and safety to deliver these goods to your home.
Music
- Buy music, support artists – Bandcamp
- Sign up for HBO Max for $12/month for the first-12 months (down from $15) – HBO Max
Video games
- Select Star Wars PC games for up to 75-percent off – Steam (or Humble Bundle, GOG)
- More Star Wars game deals – Star Wars
- Amnesia: The Dark Descent PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Crashlands PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Play Mafia II for free through May 7 – Steam
eBooks and audiobooks
- Star Wars Queen’s Shadow eBook by E.K. Johnston for free – Disney
- The Walking Dead digital comics (complete series) for $18 – Humble Bundle
- DRM-free audiobooks for $0.50 and up – Downpour
I appreciate the shout out to the delivery workers. They should have safe working conditions during this time, and when we have recovered. Thanks.