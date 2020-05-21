Coming soon: Jailbreak every iOS 13.5 device with unc0ver 5.0.0

A new iPhone jailbreaking tool is on the way, and according to the developers you’ll be able to use it on just about any device running iOS 13.5 (the latest version of Apple’s mobile operating system, which was released just this week).

Unc0ver 5.0.0 is based on a new kernel vulnerability discovered by @Pwn20wnd, and it’s the latest in a line of jailbreaks from the unc0ver team, which has previosly offered a tool that could jailbreak several versions of iOS 11 and later.

According to the unc0ver website, the version 5.0.0 of the tool is confirmed to be able to jailbreak iOS 13.5 on the following devices:

iPhone SE (2020)

iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS and XS Max

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 7

The good news is that this utility works with Windows, Mac, and Linux so you won’t need a Mac to jailbreak an iPhone. The bad news is that unc0ver is a tethered jailbreak, which means you’ll need to run it again if you reboot your phone.

Jailbreaking an iPhone allows you to run applications and access features and files that would not otherwise be available — it gives you more control over your device, but that also includes the ability to more easily break your phone’s software or leave it vulnerable to security threats. So it’s unsurprising that Apple and jailbreakers have long played a game of cat and mouse — almost every time hackers find a way to jailbreak a new Apple device or operating system, Apple develops a software update that will block people from using that same tool in the future.

Every now and again, an “unpatchable” exploit (like last year’s checkm8) makes it possible for jailbreaking tools to stick around until Apple releases new hardware. But those cases are rare.

Unc0ver 5.0.0 will be available for download from the unc0ver website soon, and you can keep an eye on the team’s Twitter account for the latest updates.

We are going to release #unc0ver 5.0.0 with support for every signed iOS version on every device using a 0day kernel vulnerability from @Pwn20wnd in sponsorship with https://t.co/l4SDOTDUla very soon. Update your devices to 13.5 and follow our progress on https://t.co/cNIUANaJr2. — unc0ver Team (@unc0verTeam) May 21, 2020

