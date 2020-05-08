Build an automatic router rebooter with $3 in parts

One of the first things to do when your internet connection goes down is to turn off your router, wait a moment, and turn it back on again (something that works for a surprising number of computer issues).

But you know what’s even easier than manually rebooting your router? Getting it to restart automatically whenever your connection to the internet is lost.

Enter this automatic router re-starter, created from about $3 in parts by maker Mike Diamond.

In a nutshell, the system consists of an ESP2866 board and an ESP8266 ESP-01 relay board. With a little bit of programming and a power supply, the board can:

Periodically ping Google through a cable modem.

If it detects a response, then nothing happens.

If it doesn’t get a response, then it shuts off power to the router for about 30 seconds, and then allows it to reboot before pinging Google again.

Theoretically if Google’s servers are down, the router would go into an infinite loop… but Google doesn’t go down very often. And you could always program the router rebooter to attempt to connect to a different server instead.

Ultimately this isn’t going to fix a router that has serious problems affecting the hardware or firmware. But if you just need to reboot your router a few times a month, this sort of simple hack could prolong the life of your existing hardware while saving you the trouble of doing a manual reboot or buying a new router.

You can find more details about the hardware and software used for this $3 route rebooter at whatimade.today.

via Pluralistic and BoingBoing

