Android 11 Developer Preview 4 is out today, beta coming June 3

Google is pushing back its Android 11 release schedule by about a month — which means the first beta is coming on June 3rd. The company has scheduled an Android 11: The Beta Launch Show online event for that day, since this year’s Google I/O developer conference has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A second beta is scheduled for July, and a third beta/release candidate should drop in August.

For now, the company has released a previously unscheduled Android 11 Developer Preview 4. It’s available for download for the Pixel 2 and later.

Google says its revised release schedule is designed to “meet the needs of the ecosystem while being mindful of the impacts on our developers and partners” who may be dealing with a variety of challenges related to the global pandemic.

When it launches later this year, Android 11 is expected to bring a number of changes including:

Conversation section in the notification shade

Support for inserting images in notification replies

Native support for variable refresh rate on phones with 90Hz or higher screens

Wireless ADB

Privacy updates (limiting app access to location, mic, and camera permissions)

Smoother scrolling

Bluetooth can remain active when you toggle airplane mode

You can find more details in the Android 11 preview release notes.

Note that Developer Preview 11 is still not recommended for use as your daily driver — Google notes that it may have stability, performance, and battery life issues. Some apps may not work properly. And if you install Android 11 Developer Preview 4 and then roll back your operating system to Android 10, you won’t be able to set up Face Unlock.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email



Daily Deals (5-06-2020) Last month Marvel made dozens of issues of popular comics available to read for free through its Marvel Unlimited … Continue Reading about Daily Deals (5-06-2020)













