Amazon launches 10th-gen Fire HD 8 and Fire HD 8 Plus tablets (faster, more RAM, optional wireless charging)

Amazon’s Fire tablets have starting prices as low as $50 for an entry-level model with a 7 inch screen. But the Amazon Fire HD 8 has always represented a stronger value proposition for folks who can pay a little more for a version with much better specs.

Now Amazon is updating the Fire HD 8 with two new models featuring a faster processor, faster WiFi, more RAM and storage, a USB Type-C port, and even optional support for wireless charging for the first time in an Amazon Fire tablet.

The new 10th-gen Amazon Fire HD 8 is up for pre-order for $90 and up (representing a $10 price bump over the 8th-gen version), while the new Fire HD 8 Plus with more RAM and wireless charging is available for $110 and up.





Both tablets feature a new 2 GHz quad-core processor, an 8 inch, 1280 x 800 pixel touchscreen display, USB 2.0 Type-C ports, stereo speakers, 3.5mm audio jacks, and support for 802.11ac WiFi and Bluetooth 5.0 LE.

Both also have 2MP front and rear cameras, a choice of 32GB or 64GB of internal storage, and a microSD card reader with support for cards up to 1TB.

Here are the key features that set the new Fire HD Plus apart from the lower-priced Fire HD 8:

The Plus model has 3GB of RAM compared with 2GB for the standard model.

The Plus model comes with a 9W wired charger that can charge the tablet in 4 hours. The standard version has a 5W charger that takes 5 hours to provide a full charge. Both can work with 15W chargers (sold separately) to charge in less than 3 hours.

The Plus model also supports Qi wireless charging.

The Plus model comes with a 6-month Kindle Unlimited subscription

Amazon sells a 10W wireless charging dock that the company says can charge the tablet in under three hours, but you’ll have to pay an extra $20 to get that dock, bringing the starting price of the Fire HD 8 Plus & dock to $130.

Here’s an overview of the specs for the new tablets, and how they stack up against the 8th-gen model released in 2018:

Amazon Fire HD 8 (2020) Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus (2020) Amazon Fire HD 8 (2018) Display 8 inch, 1280 x 800 8 inch, 1280 x 800 8 inch, 1280 x 800 Storage 32GB or 64GB + microSD (up to 1TB) 32GB or 64GB + microSD (up to 1TB) 16GB or 32GB + microSD (up to 400GB) RAM 2GB 3GB 1.5GB CPU 2 GHz quad-core 2 GHz quad-core MT8163V/B 1.3 GHz quad-core Battery Up to 12 hours Up to 12 hours Up to 10 hours Ports USB 2.0 Type-C USB 2.0 Type-C micro USB 2.0 Charging time 5 hours (5W wired) 4 hours (9W wired), 3 hours (wireless) 6 hours (5W wired) Speakers Stereo Stereo Stereo WiFi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac 802.11a/b/g/n/ac 802.11a/b/g/n Bluetooth 5.0 5.0 4.1 LE Cameras 2MP front & rear 2MP front & rear 2MP front & rear Dimensions 202mm x 137mm x 9.7mm 202mm x 137mm x 9.7mm 214mm x 128mm x 9.7mm Weight 355 grams 355 grams 363 grams

While the $10 price increase widens the gap between the $50 Fire 7 tablet and the new $90 Fire HD 8 (or $110 Fire HD 8 Plus), the spec bump certainly helps justify that increase. Amazon’s 7 inch tablet has just 1GB of RAM, a 1024 x 600 pixel display, a mono speaker, 7 hours of battery life, and a 1.3 GHz quad-core processor, 16GB to 32GB of RAM storage, and a micro USB 2.0 port.

Along with new hardware, Amazon is also introducing some software updates including a new Game Mode that offers a notification/distraction-free gaming environment.

The Fire HD 8 and Fire HD 8 Plus are available for purchase starting today and they should begin shipping June 3rd. Amazon is also selling a new line of cases in blue, black, white, and plum colors. They cost $30 each.

There’s also a new Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablet priced at $140 and up. This model is basically the same as the standard 10th-gen Fire HD 8, except it comes with a 1-year subscription to Amazon FreeTime Unlimited, a rugged bumper case, and a 2-year worry-free guarantee (which means Amazon will replace a damaged tablet free of charge if your kid (or anyone else) manages to break it.

