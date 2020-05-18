Amazon Fire HD 8 (2020) tablets feature MT8168 processor, Fire OS 7 software

When Amazon introduced the 10th-gen Fire HD 8 tablet series last week, the company revealed that the new tablets would have a faster processor, more RAM, faster WiFi, USB Type-C, and a new Fire HD 8 Plus model with 50-percent more RAM and support for wireless charging.
But there were a few key specs that the company didn’t reveal at the time: we didn’t know the exact processor or operating system version that the tablets will ship with.
Now we do, thanks to a new listing on the Amazon Developers website.
The 10th-gen Fire HD 8 features a 2 GHz MediaTek MT8168 ARM Cortex-A53 64-bit processor with ARM Mali-G52 3EE MC1 graphics.
It’s a step up from the 1.3 GHz MediaTek MT8163V/B ARM Cortex-A53 quad-core chip with Mali-T720 MP2 graphics that powers the previous-gen Fire HD 8. But it’s not as powerful as the 2 GHz MT8183 processor in the Fire HD 10 (2019).
That’s an octa-core chip with four 2 GHz ARM Cortex-A73 CPU cores, four 2 GHz ARM Cortex-A53 cores, and Mali-G72 MP3 graphics.
Other details revealed in the developer documentation include the fact that the new Fire HD 8 will ship with Fire OS 7, which is based on Android 9 Pie. And it really looks like the only real differences between the Fire HD and Fire HD 8 Plus are the price, RAM, and wireless charging support.
The Fire HD 8 is up for pre-order for $90 and up, while the Fire HD 8 Plus is priced at $110 and up. Both models are set to begin shipping June 3, 2020 and both are currently on sale for $20 off if you buy two tablets.
|Amazon Fire HD 8 (2020)
|Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus (2020)
|Amazon Fire HD 8 (2018)
|Amazon Fire HD 10 (2019)
|Display
|8 inch, 1280 x 800
|8 inch, 1280 x 800
|8 inch, 1280 x 800
|10 inch, 1920 x 1200
|Storage
|32GB or 64GB + microSD (up to 1TB)
|32GB or 64GB + microSD (up to 1TB)
|16GB or 32GB + microSD (up to 400GB)
|32GB or 64GB + microSD (up to 512GB)
|RAM
|2GB
|3GB
|1.5GB
|2GB
|CPU
|2 GHz MT8168 quad-core
|2 GHz MT8168 quad-core
|1.3 GHz MT8163V/B quad-core
|2 GHz MT8183
|GPU
|ARM Mali-G52 3EE MC1
|ARM Mali-G52 3EE MC1
|Mali-T720 MP2
|Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
|Battery
|Up to 12 hours
|Up to 12 hours
|Up to 10 hours
|Up to 12 hours
|Ports
|USB 2.0 Type-C
|USB 2.0 Type-C
|micro USB 2.0
|USB 2.0 Type-C
|Charging time
|5 hours (5W wired)
|4 hours (9W wired), 3 hours (wireless)
|6 hours (5W wired)
|4 hours (9W wired)
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Stereo
|WiFi
|802.11a/b/g/n/ac
|802.11a/b/g/n/ac
|802.11a/b/g/n
|802.11a/b/g/n/ac
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|4.1 LE
|4.2
|Cameras
|2MP front & rear
|2MP front & rear
|2MP front & rear
|2MP front & rear
|OS
|Fire OS 7
|Fire OS 7
|Fire OS 6
|Fire OS 7
|Dimensions
|202mm x 137mm x 9.7mm
|202mm x 137mm x 9.7mm
|214mm x 128mm x 9.7mm
|262mm x 159mm x 9.8mm
|Weight
|355 grams
|355 grams
|363 grams
|504 grams
|Starting price
|$90
|$110
|$80 (discontinued)
|$150
