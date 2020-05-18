Amazon Fire HD 8 (2020) tablets feature MT8168 processor, Fire OS 7 software

When Amazon introduced the 10th-gen Fire HD 8 tablet series last week, the company revealed that the new tablets would have a faster processor, more RAM, faster WiFi, USB Type-C, and a new Fire HD 8 Plus model with 50-percent more RAM and support for wireless charging.

But there were a few key specs that the company didn’t reveal at the time: we didn’t know the exact processor or operating system version that the tablets will ship with.

Now we do, thanks to a new listing on the Amazon Developers website.

The 10th-gen Fire HD 8 features a 2 GHz MediaTek MT8168 ARM Cortex-A53 64-bit processor with ARM Mali-G52 3EE MC1 graphics.

It’s a step up from the 1.3 GHz MediaTek MT8163V/B ARM Cortex-A53 quad-core chip with Mali-T720 MP2 graphics that powers the previous-gen Fire HD 8. But it’s not as powerful as the 2 GHz MT8183 processor in the Fire HD 10 (2019).

That’s an octa-core chip with four 2 GHz ARM Cortex-A73 CPU cores, four 2 GHz ARM Cortex-A53 cores, and Mali-G72 MP3 graphics.

Other details revealed in the developer documentation include the fact that the new Fire HD 8 will ship with Fire OS 7, which is based on Android 9 Pie. And it really looks like the only real differences between the Fire HD and Fire HD 8 Plus are the price, RAM, and wireless charging support.

The Fire HD 8 is up for pre-order for $90 and up, while the Fire HD 8 Plus is priced at $110 and up. Both models are set to begin shipping June 3, 2020 and both are currently on sale for $20 off if you buy two tablets.

Amazon Fire HD 8 (2020) Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus (2020) Amazon Fire HD 8 (2018) Amazon Fire HD 10 (2019) Display 8 inch, 1280 x 800 8 inch, 1280 x 800 8 inch, 1280 x 800 10 inch, 1920 x 1200 Storage 32GB or 64GB + microSD (up to 1TB) 32GB or 64GB + microSD (up to 1TB) 16GB or 32GB + microSD (up to 400GB) 32GB or 64GB + microSD (up to 512GB) RAM 2GB 3GB 1.5GB 2GB CPU 2 GHz MT8168 quad-core 2 GHz MT8168 quad-core 1.3 GHz MT8163V/B quad-core 2 GHz MT8183 GPU ARM Mali-G52 3EE MC1 ARM Mali-G52 3EE MC1 Mali-T720 MP2 Mali-G72 MP3 GPU Battery Up to 12 hours Up to 12 hours Up to 10 hours Up to 12 hours Ports USB 2.0 Type-C USB 2.0 Type-C micro USB 2.0 USB 2.0 Type-C Charging time 5 hours (5W wired) 4 hours (9W wired), 3 hours (wireless) 6 hours (5W wired) 4 hours (9W wired) Speakers Stereo Stereo Stereo Stereo WiFi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac 802.11a/b/g/n/ac 802.11a/b/g/n 802.11a/b/g/n/ac Bluetooth 5.0 5.0 4.1 LE 4.2 Cameras 2MP front & rear 2MP front & rear 2MP front & rear 2MP front & rear OS Fire OS 7 Fire OS 7 Fire OS 6 Fire OS 7 Dimensions 202mm x 137mm x 9.7mm 202mm x 137mm x 9.7mm 214mm x 128mm x 9.7mm 262mm x 159mm x 9.8mm Weight 355 grams 355 grams 363 grams 504 grams Starting price $90 $110 $80 (discontinued) $150





