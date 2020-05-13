Alienware m15 gaming laptop gets a Comet Lake-H upgrade

Dell is refreshing its Alienware laptop lineup, bringing support for up to an Intel Core i9-10980HK octa-core processor to its premium gaming laptops.

The new Alienware m15 R3 also supports up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER Max-Q graphics (or AMD Radeon 5500M), up to 32GB of RAM, and up to 10TB of solid state storage.

Dell says the laptop will be available starting May 21 for $1500 and up.

It’s not only the CPU and graphics that make the Alienware m15 a gaming laptop. Dell also Killer Ethernet 3000 (with support for speeds up to 2.5GHz), Killer WiFi 6 AX1650, support for up to three solid state drives (with RAID0 support), an RGB backlit keyboard, a speaker system that includes woofers and tweeters, and an advanced cooling system with 4 copper-alloy heat pipes, a vapor chamber, and fans.

Dell also offers four different 15.6 inch display panel options:

1920 x 1080 pixel 144 Hz 7ms 300-nits 72-percent color gamut

1920 x 1080 pixel 144 Hz 7ms 300-nits 72-percent color gamut + NVIDIA G-Sync

1920 x 1080 pixel 300Hz 3ms 300-nits 100-percent sRGB color gamut

3840 x 2160 60Hz 1ms 400-nits 100-percent DCI-P3 color gamut

With a starting weight of about 4.7 pounds, the new Alienware M15 R3 isn’t exactly the most compact laptop designed for gaming — especially since you only get a 56 Wh battery at that weight. Opt for an 86Wh battery and the laptop weight jumps to 5.5 pounds.

But that still makes the laptop fairly compact when compared with the new Alienware Area 51m R2 laptop with a 17.3 inch display, desktop-class processors (with support for up to a Core i9-10900K deca-core CPU), and starting weight of 9 pounds. It’s coming on June 9 for $3050 and up.

Dell also has a new 17.3 inch Alienware m17 R3 model with similar specs and options to the 15.6 inch version. It will be available May 21 for $1550 and up.

