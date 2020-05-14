14 inch Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7 with Ryzen 7 4700U now available for $900

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7 is a thin and light 14 inch laptop with an AMD Ryzen 4000 series processor.
First unveiled in January, the laptop is now available for purchase in the United States from Lenovo — a model with a Ryzen 7 4700U octa-core processor, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage is selling for $900.
The laptop has a 1920 x 1080 pixel display, Radeon Vega 8 graphics, LPDDR4X 4266 memory, WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 support, stereo speakers, a fingerprint reader, and a 720p webcam with an IR camera feature for Windows Hello-compatible face recognition.
The laptop measures 12.6″ x 8.2″ x 0.6″ and weighs about 3.1 pounds, and features two USB-C ports, two USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-A ports, a headset jack, HDMI 2.0b port, and SD card reader.
You don’t get Thunderbolt 3 with this laptop. And the RAM is soldered to the motherboard — so if you want more than 8GB, you’re going to have to wait for Lenovo to offer additional configurations.
But overall, this looks like a pretty good value for a $900 laptop — especially with the Ryzen 7 4700U processor getting pretty high marks for performance when compared with the latest Intel processors.
The IdeaPad Slim 7 will also be available outside of the US soon, although it’ll be called the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 outside of North America.
via NotebookCheck
