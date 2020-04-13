Your Phone app lets you drag & drop files between Samsung phones and Windows 10 PCs

Microsoft’s Your Phone app for Windows 10 lets you link your phone to a PC to view and reply to text messages, view notifications, and see photos from your camera roll on your computer, among other things.

Now you can also drag and drop files between your phone and your PC — assuming you’ve got a supported phone. And right now that means an Android phone from Samsung with version 1.5 or later of the Link to Windows app.

Microsoft announced the feature in a forum post recently, and explains how it works:

Your Samsung phone and Windows 10 PC will need to be connected to the same WiFi network.

You can then drag and drop files from your phone to your PC by opening the Your Phone app and use the Phone Screen feature to select, drag, and drop files from the My Files section (or from Albums if you want to copy photos from your phone to your PC).

app and use the feature to select, drag, and drop files from the section (or from if you want to copy photos from your phone to your PC). Your Phone will also let you copy files from your PC to a Samsung phone by dragging and dropping them from your computer to the Phone Screen view.

Files copied to your phone will show up in the Downloads folder of internal storage, and you should see a notification on your phone after a file is successfully transferred.

Microsoft notes that you can transfer up to 100 files at a time, but no single file can be larger than 512MB. So this might not be the best way to transfer HD movies or other large files.

via SamMobile

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email



Daily Deals (4-13-2020) The Google Pixel 4a is probably coming any day now, and it's expected to sell for $399 and up. But last year's Pixel … Continue Reading about Daily Deals (4-13-2020)













