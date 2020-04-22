XPG XENIA is ADATA’s first gaming laptop

As promised, ADATA is moving from making PC components and accessories to also making PCs. Or at least slapping its name on some OEM designs.

The new ADATA XPG XENIA Gaming Notebook is a 4.1 pound laptop with a 15.6 inch, 144 Hz display, an Intel Core i7-9750H processor, support for up to NVIDIA Geforce RTX 2070, and up to 32GB of RAM plus an XPG SX8200 Pro solid state drive.

ADATA says the laptop is launching first in the US, Mexico and Taiwan, and it should be available in additional markets in the third quarter of 2020.

The XPG XENIA laptop measures 14″ x 9.2″ x 0.8″ and it’s powered by a 94 Wh battery that the company says offers 10 hours of battery life (or a lot less when you’re gaming).

Other features include an HDMI, Thunderbolt 3, and USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, Gigabit Ethernet, WiFi 6, and a mechanical keyboard with per-key RGB backlighting.

ADATA will offer two GPU options — an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q.

If all this looks familiar, there may be a good reason for that. As Notebook Check points out, the XPG XENIA appears to be based on the same design as a number of other recent gaming laptops from Schenker, Maingear, and Eluktronics. But while the chassis, keyboard, and touchpad are pretty much the same on all of those systems, ADATA is outfitting its version of the laptop with its own memory and storage.

