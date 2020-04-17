Xiaomi may launch a Mi TV Stick in May

Xiaomi’s Mi Box S offers a lot of bang for the buck — it’s small, 4K HDR-capable Android TV box with a list price of $69 and a street price that’s often much lower (Walmart is currently selling it for $55, and Woot has it in stock for $48).

But soon Xiaomi may add another tiny media streamer to its product lineup.

A leaked product roadmap suggests a Mi TV Stick could be coming as soon as May, 2020.

A blurry photo shows a device that looks similar to an Amazon Fire TV TV Stick or Roku Streaming Stick. There’s an HDMI connector on one end, which means that you should be able to plug the Mi TV Stick directly into the HDMI port of your TV.

And… that’s about all we know for sure at this point.

It’s unclear if this device will be sold outside of China. There’s no word on whether this will be an Android TV device or if it will run some other sort of software. And there’s no information about specs.

But the answers to the first two questions are probably related — I suspect if this device is sold in the US and Europe, it’ll probably run Android TV and support popular media streaming apps from Netflix, Amazon, Hulu, Apple, Google, and others. If it’s a China-only product, it probably won’t.

Other products on the leaked roadmap include a new router, a few new electric scooters, robotic vacuums, and other smart home products.

