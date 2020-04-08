Liliputing

Windows Subsystem for Linux comes to File Explorer (Windows 10 Preview Build 19603)

Posted on at by // 2 Comments

Windows 10 includes an optional feature called Windows Subsystem for Linux that lets you use a terminal window to run Linux utilities and access a Linux file system. But up until recently WSL was trapped in the terminal (unless you took extraordinary steps to give install a complete desktop environment).

But starting last year, Microsoft made it possible to access Linux files using WIndows tools. And now, starting with Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 19603, you can access your Linux files from the Windows File Explorer.

The latest preview build of Windows integrated WSL with File Explorer, which makes it easier to open files from the Windows graphical user interface and/or copy files to and from your Linux environment.

Windows 10 allows you to install multiple Linux-based operating systems at once, so if you have Ubuntu, Debian, and OpenSUSE installed, for example, you’ll see each as a separate listing in File Explorer.

Other new features in Windows 10 Built 19604 include:

  • Cleanup recommendations in Storage Settings to help you find items you might want to delete
  • Microsoft News Bar (Beta) app which displays news from 4,5000 publishers in a sidebar
  • Raw Image Extension support for Canon CR3

You can find more details at the Windows Experience blog.






Support Liliputing

Liliputing’s primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the “Shop” button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we’ll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you’re using an ad blocker and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or…

Contribute via PayPal

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

2
Leave a Reply

avatar
2 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
2 Comment authors
discussionking Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
discussionking
Guest
discussionking

We are just mapping network drives to the explorer to access the Linux folders. Will this now get less cumbersome?

You Must Be Logged In To Vote0You Must Be Logged In To Vote  Reply
16 minutes ago
Member
nariedel2

This really isn’t correct. You could always access files in explorer. The problem was just finding the path. Once you found the path, if you added it to quick access it made it clean and easy. I wouldn’t recommend editing them in anything other than a good text editor, like notepad++ or something that knows how to deal with the new line issue.

You Must Be Logged In To Vote0You Must Be Logged In To Vote  Reply
36 seconds ago