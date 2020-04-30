Windows 10 May 2020 update is almost ready to go

The next major Windows 10 update is coming in a matter of days, and the Windows 10 May 2020 Update is expected to bring a long list of new features and smaller improvements.
Now Microsoft has begun rolling out what’s effectively a release candidate to members of the Windows Insider Preview Program.
Major Windows 10 updates come about once every six months at this point — so the May 2020 Update (formerly known as 20H1) is coming half a year after the cleverly-named Windows 10 November 2019 Update. But while the last one was focused on performance improvements rather than flashy new features.
This time around Microsoft is bringing updates to Cortana, Search, the Windows Subsystem for Linux, and the Xbox Game Bar, among other things.
For example:
- The new Search utility includes an updated preview window for search results, quick search buttons for Weather, Top News, and a few other items, and reduced disk usage.
- You can now use a Windows Hello Pin to login when using Safe Mode.
- Windows 10 20H1 supports network cameras
- Xbox Game Bar includes and FPS counter and achievement overlay.
- Windows Subsystem for Linux 2 includes a laundry list of changes. Among other things, it now works on computers with ARM processors.
- Pairing supported Bluetooth devices is faster and easier.
- You can move the Cortana window.
- You can rename virtual desktops.
- You can use a cloud download option when resetting your PC to make sure your OS is up to date.
- Windows 10 shows GPU temperatures in the task manager.
- Notepad improvements include text zooming and wrap-around find/replace.
You can find more changes in the Windows 10 Insider Preview Preview Builds (20H1) website, but note that some of the features listed there have been changed or postponed until a future release.
