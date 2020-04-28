Walmart expands its budget Android tablet lineup with Onn Pro models

A little over a year after launching a handful of cheap Android tablets sold under the Onn brand, Walmart is expanding the onn product family with a few slightly less cheap models.
The new models include a $99 Onn 8″ Tablet Pro and a $129 Onn 10″ Android Tablet Pro.
Both models feature slightly better specs than the original Onn tablets… but at the moment they’re also both only available for in-store purchases. Online ordering isn’t available yet.
Both tablets share some key features including:
- 2 GHz MediaTek MT8768WA octa-core processors
- 32GB of storage
- microSD card reader
- 5MP front camera
- 5MP rear camera
- Android 10 + Walmart, Vudu, Sam’s Club, and Walmart eBooks apps
But there are a few differences beside the screen size. The 10 inch model has a full HD display and 3GB of RAM, while the 8 inch version has an HD screen and just 2GB of RAM.
And that’s about all the information Walmart provides. If you want to know more about about battery capacity, wireless capabilities, and other features, you might actually have to take a trip to Walmart… preferably after the pandemic subsides in your area.
via Tablet Monkeys
Daily Deals (4-28-2020)
Amazon is offering a free 2-month subscription to Kindle Unlimited if you sign up by Thursday. Tor and Google Play are …
Support Liliputing
Liliputing’s primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the “Shop” button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we’ll get a small commission).
But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you’re using an ad blocker and hate online shopping.
Contribute to our Patreon campaign
or…
Leave a Reply