Walmart expands its budget Android tablet lineup with Onn Pro models

A little over a year after launching a handful of cheap Android tablets sold under the Onn brand, Walmart is expanding the onn product family with a few slightly less cheap models.

The new models include a $99 Onn 8″ Tablet Pro and a $129 Onn 10″ Android Tablet Pro.

Both models feature slightly better specs than the original Onn tablets… but at the moment they’re also both only available for in-store purchases. Online ordering isn’t available yet.

Both tablets share some key features including:

2 GHz MediaTek MT8768WA octa-core processors

32GB of storage

microSD card reader

5MP front camera

5MP rear camera

Android 10 + Walmart, Vudu, Sam’s Club, and Walmart eBooks apps

But there are a few differences beside the screen size. The 10 inch model has a full HD display and 3GB of RAM, while the 8 inch version has an HD screen and just 2GB of RAM.

And that’s about all the information Walmart provides. If you want to know more about about battery capacity, wireless capabilities, and other features, you might actually have to take a trip to Walmart… preferably after the pandemic subsides in your area.

via Tablet Monkeys

