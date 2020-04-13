Unannounced Microsoft Surface Go 2 hits the FCC

Rumor has it that Microsoft’s next entry-level tablet will be a Surface Go 2 featuring an Intel Core m3-8100Y processor and optional support for 4G LTE data.
Microsoft has yet to confirm that the Surface Go 2 is even a thing. But a new FCC listing seems to confirm previous details about the upcoming tablet… and also hints that at least some models may be available with Window 10 Pro rather than Home.
According to documents posted to the FCC website, the new Microsoft-branded product is a “portable computing device” with the model number 1927 and WiFi version EV2.
The EV2 bit lines up with the specs leaked by a benchmarking app earlier this year. Details from that leak had suggested Microsoft would offer WiFi-only and 4G LTE versions of the Surface Go 2. And sure enough, the FCC listing mentions support for:
- WiFi 6 (802.11ax)
- Bluetooth
- WCDMA
- HSDPA
- HSUPA
- LTE FDD
- LTE TDD
There’s still no official word on the price or release date, but the Surface Go 2 is expected to have the same $399 starting price as the original Surface Go despite featuring a faster processor.
At least some models are also expected to feature 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, but it’s unclear if those are the specs for an entry-level model or a higher-priced configuration. The starting price for a first-gen Surface Go tablet only gets you a Pentium 4415Y processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage.
via WinCentral
I really wish (and I know many others do too), that Microsoft and others would make the Surface Go with a stiff hinge that is still releasable, so that it is not the floppy hinge of the ilk of the present and past Surface Go’s and Surface Pro’s and the like. What a waste form factor these floppy hinges are! A laptop that can’t hold up its own screen? What a pain.
If they can’t do it without noticeably increasing the thickness and/or weight, then I hope they don’t do it.
Nice. Thanks for the update on the Go 2. I’m currently using an 8 GB RAM with LTE Go model. It came with Windows 10 Pro.
Definitely interested in the Go 2 LTE. The m3-8100Y seems old but I guess it should be noticeably faster. Hopefully, they don’t configure it for a lower TDP and the Go 2 is still fanless.
I was wondering if they’d use that Core + Atom hybrid. Guess not.