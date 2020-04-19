This fanless mini desktop supports up to a 6-core Comet Lake processor

Chinese PC maker EGLOBAL has been making small form-factor computers for a few years, and now the company has adapted one of its fanless mini PC designs to support 10th-gen Intel Core processors.
The computer has an aluminum chassis that measures about 8.3″ x 6.9′ x 1.8″ and which features a built-in heat sink.
While the system is larger than a typical Intel NUC (or some other mini-PCs with Intel Comet Lake chips), it should operate silently due to the lack of a fan.
EGLOBAL’s fanless mini PC is available from AliExpress with prices starting at about $400 for a barebones model with an Intel Comet Lake processor.
The starting price will get you a model with an Intel Core i7-10510U quad-core processor, but you can ugprade to a Core i7-10710U hexa-core chip for an extra $50.
The computer has two DDR4 SODIMM slots for up to 64GB of memory and multiple storage options: you can add an M.2 or MSATA SSD and/or a 2.5 inch hard drive or SSD.
Ports include:
- 1 x HDMI
- 1 x Displayport
- 1 x Gigabit Ethernet
- 4 x USB 3.0
- 4 x USB 2.0
- 1 x mic
- 1 x headphone/speaker
The system also comes with a PCIe wireless card, but the spec sheet seems to indicate that it only supports 802.11n WiFi, so unless you plan to only use the computer with a wired internet connection, you might want to invest in a replacement card or a USB dongle.
thanks romanovskis!
Daily Deals (4-17-2020)
Netflix is streaming 34 documentaries for free on YouTube, including a selection of original movies and TV episodes. …
Support Liliputing
Liliputing’s primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the “Shop” button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we’ll get a small commission).
But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you’re using an ad blocker and hate online shopping.
Contribute to our Patreon campaign
or…
Leave a Reply