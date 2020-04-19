This fanless mini desktop supports up to a 6-core Comet Lake processor

Chinese PC maker EGLOBAL has been making small form-factor computers for a few years, and now the company has adapted one of its fanless mini PC designs to support 10th-gen Intel Core processors.

The computer has an aluminum chassis that measures about 8.3″ x 6.9′ x 1.8″ and which features a built-in heat sink.

While the system is larger than a typical Intel NUC (or some other mini-PCs with Intel Comet Lake chips), it should operate silently due to the lack of a fan.

EGLOBAL’s fanless mini PC is available from AliExpress with prices starting at about $400 for a barebones model with an Intel Comet Lake processor.

The starting price will get you a model with an Intel Core i7-10510U quad-core processor, but you can ugprade to a Core i7-10710U hexa-core chip for an extra $50.

The computer has two DDR4 SODIMM slots for up to 64GB of memory and multiple storage options: you can add an M.2 or MSATA SSD and/or a 2.5 inch hard drive or SSD.

Ports include:

1 x HDMI

1 x Displayport

1 x Gigabit Ethernet

4 x USB 3.0

4 x USB 2.0

1 x mic

1 x headphone/speaker

The system also comes with a PCIe wireless card, but the spec sheet seems to indicate that it only supports 802.11n WiFi, so unless you plan to only use the computer with a wired internet connection, you might want to invest in a replacement card or a USB dongle.

thanks romanovskis!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email















