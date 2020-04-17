Liliputing

This $419 mini PC features an Intel Core i7-10510U Comet Lake processor

Posted on at by

The XCY X41 is a small form factor-desktop computer with DisplayPort and HDMI ports, 9 USB ports, and support for up to an Intel Core i7-10510U quad-core Comet Lake processor.

Available from AliExpress for $419 and up, that makes this one of the most affordable mini desktop computers with a 10th-gen Intel Core processor — although that’s the price for a barebones model. Memory and storage will cost you extra.

The computer measures about 5.9″ x 5.4″ x 2″, which makes it a bit larger than the Intel Frost Canyon NUC I reviewed recently. Intel’s computer is also more powerful thanks to its support for up to a 6-core Intel Core i7-10710U processor and inclusion of a Thunderbolt 3 port.

But the XCY X41 is cheaper — you can pick up a model with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD for the price of a barebones Frost Canyon NUC with a Core i7 processor. And the XCY X41 also has more ports than Intel’s little computer, including:

  • 1 x HDMI (4K@24Hz)
  • 1 x DisplayPort (4K@60Hz)
  • 1 x Intel i219-LM Gigabit Ethernet
  • 1 x Realtek RTL8111 Gigabit Ethernet
  • 1 x USB Type-C
  • 4 x USB 3.0
  • 4 x USB 2.0
  • 1 x 3.5mm headphone jack
  • 1 x 3.5mm microphone jack
  • 1 x SD card reader

Under the hood, the system has two SODIMM slots for up to 32GB of DDR4-2400/2666 memory and an M.2 2280 slot for PCIe NVMe solid state storage.

The computer features active cooling, which means there is a fan under the hood.

It’s worth noting that even if you configure the system with memory and storage, you’ll still need to supply your own operating system. The X41 should be able to handle Windows or most Linux distributions… but you’ll need to supply your own license if you opt for a commercial operating system like Windows 10.

via AndroidPC.es






1
Steve
Guest
Steve

Two of the better (probably?) Chinese mini PC makers on AliExpress I was able to locate this week, in 50% thanks to Brad:

XCY (http://www.cnxcy.com.cn/)

HLY (http://www.hlypc.com/)

Are these the two good ones, or am I missing something?

1 minute ago