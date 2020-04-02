This $188 single-board x86 computer supports Windows, Linux, and Arduino

The ODYSSEY X86J4105800 is a single-board computer with a 10 watt Intel Celeron J4105 quad-core Gemini Lake processor, 8GB of RAM. Available from SEEED Studio for $188, it’s basically a full-fledged mini-desktop computer on a 4.3″ x 4.3″ board, complete with support for Windows 10 or most GNU/Linux distributions.

But this isn’t just a mini computer with an x86 processor.

It’s also an Arduino-compatible device thanks to an integrated ARM Cortex-M0+ co-processor. And there’s a 40-pin Raspberry Pi-compatible header, another 28-pin header, and several other developer-friendly features.

The ODYSSEY board also has a pretty impressive selection of ports and connectivity features:

1 x USB 3.1 Type-C

1 x USB 3.1 Type-A

2 x USB 2.0 Type-A

1 x HDMI 2.0a

2 x Gigabit Ethernet

802.11ac WiFi

Bluetooth 5.0

M.2 2242/2280 connector for SATA II storage

microSD card reader

Optional 64GB eMMC module

3.5mm audio

SEEED Studio says the single-board computer could be used as a mini PC, network-attached storage device, router, media center, thin client, or for any number of other applications.

The 40-pin connector means you can use Raspberry Pi HATs with the system. The ARM microcontroller means you can program ARuino applications on the device. And there’s even a SIM card slot that allows you to use the system as a router or gateway when used with a cellular modem.

via ETA Prime (YouTube)

