This $188 single-board x86 computer supports Windows, Linux, and Arduino

The ODYSSEY X86J4105800 is a single-board computer with a 10 watt Intel Celeron J4105 quad-core Gemini Lake processor, 8GB of RAM. Available from SEEED Studio for $188, it’s basically a full-fledged mini-desktop computer on a 4.3″ x 4.3″ board, complete with support for Windows 10 or most GNU/Linux distributions.
But this isn’t just a mini computer with an x86 processor.
It’s also an Arduino-compatible device thanks to an integrated ARM Cortex-M0+ co-processor. And there’s a 40-pin Raspberry Pi-compatible header, another 28-pin header, and several other developer-friendly features.
The ODYSSEY board also has a pretty impressive selection of ports and connectivity features:
- 1 x USB 3.1 Type-C
- 1 x USB 3.1 Type-A
- 2 x USB 2.0 Type-A
- 1 x HDMI 2.0a
- 2 x Gigabit Ethernet
- 802.11ac WiFi
- Bluetooth 5.0
- M.2 2242/2280 connector for SATA II storage
- microSD card reader
- Optional 64GB eMMC module
- 3.5mm audio
SEEED Studio says the single-board computer could be used as a mini PC, network-attached storage device, router, media center, thin client, or for any number of other applications.
The 40-pin connector means you can use Raspberry Pi HATs with the system. The ARM microcontroller means you can program ARuino applications on the device. And there’s even a SIM card slot that allows you to use the system as a router or gateway when used with a cellular modem.
