The new Razer Blade Stealth 13 notebook has a 120 Hz display and discrete graphics

The Razer Blade Stealth 13 is a thin and light gaming laptop — and now it’s the smallest laptop available with a 120 Hz display and discrete graphics.
Razer has announced a new version of the Blade Stealth 13 that sports a 25 watt Intel Core i7-1065G7 processor, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q graphics, and a 13.3 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel matte display with a 120 Hz refresh rate.
It’s available for purchase from Razer for $1800.
That’s not exactly pocket change. But in addition to the specs mentioned above, the laptop features 16GB of LPDDR4X memory, a 512GB solid state drive, an RGB backlit keyboard, and a compact design — the laptop measures 12″ x 8.3″ x 0.6″ and has a starting weight of 3.11 pounds.
If you’d rather swap the 120 Hz display for a 4K touchscreen 60 Hz display, Razer also offers that option, but it’ll increase the weight to 3.26 pounds and raise the price to $2000.
Meanwhile, if you just want a svelte laptop and don’t need a discrete GPU built-in, you can also opt for a $1300 model with Intel Iris Plus graphics, 256GB of storage, and a full HD 60 Hz display. Since the notebook has a Thunderbolt 3 port, you can always connect an external GPU if you need more graphics horsepower.
Other ports include a USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C port, two USB 3.1 Type-A ports, and a headset jack. The laptop also has quad speakers, a 53.1 Wh battery, a 100W USB-C power supply, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, and a Windows Hello-compatible webcam for unlocking the PC with your face.
