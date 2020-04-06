TCL launches its 10-series smartphones with prices ranging from $250 to $500

After spending the past few years manufacturing phones sold under the BlackBerry and Alcatel brands, TCL is launching a line of smartphones under its own name. They all have quad cameras, big screens, and price tags below the $500 mark. They also all have headphone jacks and microSD card readers.
The TCL 10 Pro is a $449 smartphone with a 6.5 inch AMOLED display, quad cameras, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. But while this is the flagship in TCL’s 10 series, it’s really more of a mid-range phone thanks to its Qualcomm Snpdragon 675 processor.
The TCL 10L is a budget model with a $249 price tag, a Snapdragon 665 processor, and an LCD display.
And the upcoming TCL 10 5G is only expected to ship in “select regions” later this year, but this Snapdragon 765G-equipped phone will be priced at €399, making it pretty affordable by 5G smartphone standards.
Here are more detailed specs for each of TCL’s new phones:
TCL 10 Pro
- 6.47 inch, 2340 x 1080 pixel curved AMOLED display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor
- 6GB RAM
- 128GB UFS 2.1 storage + microSD card slot (up to 256GB)
- 64MP + 16MP + 5MP + 2MP rear cameras (Primary, 123-degree wide-angle, low-light, and macro)
- 24MP front camera
- 3.5mm audio jack
- USB 2.0 Type-C
- 4,500 mAh battery
- Quick Charge 3.0
- 802.11ac WiFi
- Bluetooth 5.0
- NFC
- Fingerprint & face unlock
- Android 10 (with promised upgrade to Android 11)
TCL 10 5G
- 6.53 inch, 2340 x 1080 pixel LCD display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor
- 6GB RAM
- 128GB UFS 2.1 storage + microSDXC card slot (up to 1TB)
- 64MP + 16MP + 5MP + 2MP rear cameras (Primary, 118-degree wide-angle, macro, and depth)
- 16MP front camera
- 3.5mm audio jack
- USB 2.0 Type-C
- 4,500 mAh battery
- Quick Charge 3.0
- 802.11ac WiFi
- Bluetooth 5.0
- NFC
- Fingerprint & Face unlock
- Android 10
TCL 10L
- 6.53 inch, 2340 x 1080 pixel LCD display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB or 128GB of UFS storage
- 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP rear cameras (Primary, wide-angle, macro, and depth)
- 16MP front camera
- 3.5mm audio jack
- USB 2.0 Type-C
- 4,000 mAh battery
- 802.11ac WiFi
- Bluetooth 5.0
- NFC
- Fingerprint reader
- Android 10
