TCL launches its 10-series smartphones with prices ranging from $250 to $500

After spending the past few years manufacturing phones sold under the BlackBerry and Alcatel brands, TCL is launching a line of smartphones under its own name. They all have quad cameras, big screens, and price tags below the $500 mark. They also all have headphone jacks and microSD card readers.

The TCL 10 Pro is a $449 smartphone with a 6.5 inch AMOLED display, quad cameras, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. But while this is the flagship in TCL’s 10 series, it’s really more of a mid-range phone thanks to its Qualcomm Snpdragon 675 processor.

The TCL 10L is a budget model with a $249 price tag, a Snapdragon 665 processor, and an LCD display.

And the upcoming TCL 10 5G is only expected to ship in “select regions” later this year, but this Snapdragon 765G-equipped phone will be priced at €399, making it pretty affordable by 5G smartphone standards.

Here are more detailed specs for each of TCL’s new phones:

TCL 10 Pro

6.47 inch, 2340 x 1080 pixel curved AMOLED display

Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor

6GB RAM

128GB UFS 2.1 storage + microSD card slot (up to 256GB)

64MP + 16MP + 5MP + 2MP rear cameras (Primary, 123-degree wide-angle, low-light, and macro)

24MP front camera

3.5mm audio jack

USB 2.0 Type-C

4,500 mAh battery

Quick Charge 3.0

802.11ac WiFi

Bluetooth 5.0

NFC

Fingerprint & face unlock

Android 10 (with promised upgrade to Android 11)

TCL 10 5G

6.53 inch, 2340 x 1080 pixel LCD display

Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor

6GB RAM

128GB UFS 2.1 storage + microSDXC card slot (up to 1TB)

64MP + 16MP + 5MP + 2MP rear cameras (Primary, 118-degree wide-angle, macro, and depth)

16MP front camera

3.5mm audio jack

USB 2.0 Type-C

4,500 mAh battery

Quick Charge 3.0

802.11ac WiFi

Bluetooth 5.0

NFC

Fingerprint & Face unlock

Android 10

TCL 10L

6.53 inch, 2340 x 1080 pixel LCD display

Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor

6GB RAM

64GB or 128GB of UFS storage

48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP rear cameras (Primary, wide-angle, macro, and depth)

16MP front camera

3.5mm audio jack

USB 2.0 Type-C

4,000 mAh battery

802.11ac WiFi

Bluetooth 5.0

NFC

Fingerprint reader

Android 10

