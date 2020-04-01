T-Mobile and Sprint are now one company

The T-Mobile and Sprint merger is complete, and there’s now one less major wireless carrier in the US.

In the short term existing customers probably won’t notice much change — if you’re a T-Mobile or Sprint subscriber your plan and service won’t change much right away.

But in the long term, the combined company says the merger will give the new T-Mobile US the ability to improve network speeds and coverage in the coming years.

According to T-Mobile’s press release, here’s what customers can expect in the next six years:

Up to 14X more capacity than T-Mobile alone has

5G data speeds up to 15X faster than LTE

5G coverage available to 99-percent of the US population

100Mbps speeds available to 90-percent of the US population

50Mbps speeds covering 90-percent of rural areas

While the merger puts the new T-Mobile in a better position to compete with Verizon and AT&T, critics have said the merger will decrease competition in the US cellular market, which could allow carriers to jack up prices, among other things.

One step the companies took to help mitigate those concerns was spinning off Sprint’s pre-paid Boost Mobile brand. It’s been sold to Dish network, which plans to make its entry into the cellular space soon.

The company also promises it will offer “the same or better rate plans for at least three years” following the merger.

The California Public Utilities Commission still has to sign off on the merger, that’s pretty much assured to happen at this point.

As part of today’s announcement, former T-Mobile CEO John Legere is stepping down a month earlier than planned. T-Mobile President and COO Mike Sivert will be taking his place.

