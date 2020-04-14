Sling TV Happy Hour lets you stream live TV for free through April 20 (DVR and on-demand too)

Sling TV normally charges $30 per month or more for its internet TV streaming service. But the company has just launched a “Happy Hour Across America” promotion that lets you stream more than 50 TV channels for free between the hours of 5:00 PM and midnight until April 20, 2020.

You’ll need to sign up for an account, but Sling doesn’t ask for your credit card number, so you won’t be charged a penny if you forget to cancel.

In addition to live TV, you also get access to a library of 50-thousand on-demand movies and TV episodes, plus a cloud DVR feature that lets you store up to 50 hours of recordings.

Basically what Sling is giving away is access to its Sling Blue service, which means you won’t get Disney or ESPN, but you do get a bunch of channels including FX, USA, TBS, TNT, SyFy, BBC America, IFC, Food Channel, HGTV, Discovery, and Nick Jr as well as a bunch of news channels.

Sling says the promotion is an extension of its “Stay in & Sling” service which launched recently, offering up a selection of free, ad-supported movies and TV shows that you could stream while stuck at home waiting out the coronavirus pandemic.

Dozens of other companies are offering free content including eBooks, videos, music, and games during the pandemic — you can find a list in Liliputing’s roundup of 70+ freebies for while you’re stuck at home.

via The Verge

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email















