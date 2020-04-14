Simply NUC launches the “SNUC Book” line of laptops

Simply NUC, a company that sells and supports tiny desktop computers is branching out into the laptop space. The company’s new SNUC Book laptops were designed in collaboration with Intel, and there are four models available at launch.

Prices start at $1294, and the first laptops from Simply NUC are up for pre-order now, and they should begin shipping in May.

Each model is a Windows 10 laptop with a 15.6 inch, 144 Hz display and Intel Core i7-9750H processor. They all have 94 Wh batteries and all of the laptops feature magnesium alloy bodies that measure about 14″ x 9.2″ x 0.8″ and weigh about 4.1 pounds.

But there are a few key differences. So here are the starting specs/prices for each of the four SNUC Books up for pre-order so far:

Nemesis 1660 – NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti GPU/Win10 Home for $1264 and up

– NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti GPU/Win10 Home for $1264 and up Nemesis 2070 – NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q GPU/Win10 Home for $1739 and up

– NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q GPU/Win10 Home for $1739 and up Cobolt 1660 – NVIDIA GeForce RTX 1660 Ti/Win10 Pro for $1294 and up

– NVIDIA GeForce RTX 1660 Ti/Win10 Pro for $1294 and up Cobolt 2070 – NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q GPU/Win10 Pro for $1769 and up

The starting configurations include 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, but each system is fully configurable and supports up to 64GB of RAM, and up to 4TB of storage (2 x 2TB M.2 SSDs).

Standard features across all of the laptops include:

1920 x 1080 pixel 144 Hz IPS display

Intel Core i7-9750H hexa-core processor

Mechanical keyboard with RGB backlit keys

1 x Thunder bolt 3 port

3 x USB 3.1 Type-A ports

HDMI 1.4

Mic and headphone jacks

SD card reader

Gigabit Ethernet

WiFi 6

press release

