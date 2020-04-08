Samsung’s 2020 Galaxy A series phones coming to America starting April 9 for $110 and up

Samsung is bringing six new Galaxy A series smartphones to the United States starting this week when the new Galaxy A01 and Galaxy A51 will be available from select stores.

This summer, the phones will be joined by the Galaxy A11, A21, A515G, and A71 5G.

The Samsung Galaxy A01 is an entry-level phone with a starting price of $110, but it has a bunch of features that you would have expected from flagships a few years ago including a high screen-to-body ratio and dual rear cameras.

Samsung says the phone has a 5.7 inch HD+ display with an”Infinity-V” style notch for a 5MP front camera, 13MP primary + 2MP depth cameras on the back, and a 3,000 mAh battery. The Galaxy A01 features 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage plus a microSD card reader for up to 512GB of removable storage.

The Galaxy A51 starts at $400 and features a 6.5 inch FHD+ AMOLED display with an “Infinity-O” 32MP hole punch camera, a 48MP primary camera (plus 12MP ultra-wide, 5MP macro, and 5MP depth cameras), a 4,000 mAh battery, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage plus a microSD card reader.

Samsung has also just introduced two new 5G-ready smartphones which are coming this summer — the Galaxy A51 5G, which will start at $500 and feature a faster processor, up to 8GB of RAM, and a 4,500 mAh battery and 15W fast charging, and an integrated 5G modem, as well as the Samsung Galaxy A71 5G, which is a $600 phone with a FHD+ Super AMOLED/Infinity-O display, quad cameras including a 64MP primary shooter, a 4,500 mAh battery, and 25 watt fast charging.

Both phones feature in-display fingerprint sensors and microSD card readers for up to 1TB of removable storage.

Rounding out the new phones are the $180 Samsung Galaxy A11 with a 6.4 inch Infinity-O display, 2GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, and 4,000 mAh battery and the $250 Galaxy A21 with a 6.5 inch HD+ Infinity-O display, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, quad cameras (with a 16MP primary camera), a 4,000 mAh battery, and 15W fast charging. Both of these phones have microSD card readers with support for cards up to 512GB.

