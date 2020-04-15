Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 is a 10.4 inch tablet with an S Pen

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 which launched last summer is probably the most powerful Android tablet on the market today — but with a starting price of $650, it’s also one of the most expensive.
Now Samsung has introduced a more affordable model called the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite.
It’s a similar-sized tablet and like the Galaxy Tab S6, the Lite model supports Samsung’s pressure-sensitive S-Pen. But the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite has slightly less impressive specs across the board to keep the price down. First announced by Samsung Indonesia, I suspect the new mid-range tablet should be available in additional markets soon.
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite isn’t exactly a cheap device. It has an octa-core processor, optional support for 4G LTE,and Samsung promises up to 13 hours of battery life while streaming videos.
But in a head-to-head spec comparison with the original Galaxy Tab S6, it’s pretty clear which is the premium model and which… is not.
|Spec
|Galaxy Tab S6 Lite
|Galaxy Tab S6
|Display
|10.4 inch, 2000 x 1200px LCD
|10.5inch, 2560 x 1600 pixel AMOLED
|Processor
|Samsung Exynos 9610
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
|RAM
|4GB
|6GB
|Storage
|64GB or 128GB
|128GB or 256GB
|Front camera
|5MP fixed-focus
|8MP fixed-focus
|Rear camera(s)
|8MP auto-focus
|13MP + 5MP auto-focus
|Battery
|7,040 mAh
|7,040 mAh
|USB
|2.0 Type-C
|3.1 Gen 1 Type-C
|Headphone?
|3.5mm
|No
|microSD?
|Up to 1TB cards
|Up to 1TB cards
|WiFi
|802.11ac
|802.11ac
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|GPS
|Yes
|Yes
|Dimensions
|244.5mm x 154.3mm x 7mm
|244.5mm x 159.5mm x 5.7mm
|Weight
|467 grams
|420 grams
In other words, the Galaxy Tab S6 may be a little older, but it’s faster, has a better display, features a slightly thinner and lighter design, and faster USB, among other things.
Samsung also says it gets longer battery life (up to 15 hours of video playback time).
But that $650 and up price tag surely limits the appeal.
International pricing for the new Lite model hasn’t been announced yet, but smart money is on “less than$650.”
via xda-developers and GSM Arena
