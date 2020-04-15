Liliputing

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 is a 10.4 inch tablet with an S Pen

Posted on at by // 3 Comments

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 which launched last summer is probably the most powerful Android tablet on the market today — but with a starting price of $650, it’s also one of the most expensive.

Now Samsung has introduced a more affordable model called the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite.

It’s a similar-sized tablet and like the Galaxy Tab S6, the Lite model supports Samsung’s pressure-sensitive S-Pen. But the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite has slightly less impressive specs across the board to keep the price down. First announced by Samsung Indonesia, I suspect the new mid-range tablet should be available in additional markets soon.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite isn’t exactly a cheap device. It has an octa-core processor, optional support for 4G LTE,and Samsung promises up to 13 hours of battery life while streaming videos.

But in a head-to-head spec comparison with the original Galaxy Tab S6, it’s pretty clear which is the premium model and which… is not.

Spec Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Galaxy Tab S6
Display 10.4 inch, 2000 x 1200px LCD 10.5inch, 2560 x 1600 pixel AMOLED
Processor Samsung Exynos 9610 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
RAM 4GB 6GB
Storage 64GB or 128GB 128GB or 256GB
Front camera 5MP fixed-focus 8MP fixed-focus
Rear camera(s) 8MP auto-focus 13MP + 5MP auto-focus
Battery 7,040 mAh 7,040 mAh
USB 2.0 Type-C 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C
Headphone? 3.5mm No
microSD? Up to 1TB cards Up to 1TB cards
WiFi 802.11ac 802.11ac
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
GPS Yes Yes
Dimensions 244.5mm x 154.3mm x 7mm 244.5mm x 159.5mm x 5.7mm
Weight 467 grams 420 grams

In other words, the Galaxy Tab S6 may be a little older, but it’s faster, has a better display, features a slightly thinner and lighter design, and faster USB, among other things.

Samsung also says it gets longer battery life (up to 15 hours of video playback time).

But that $650 and up price tag surely limits the appeal.

International pricing for the new Lite model hasn’t been announced yet, but smart money is on “less than$650.”

via xda-developers and GSM Arena








wef
Guest
wef

no linux
to expencive

26 minutes ago
Member
Grant Russell

They haven’t announced the price, how is it too expensive?

14 minutes ago
Member
YCAU

The more expensive model hasn’t a headphone jack? Hm. I’m still quite fond of 3.5 mm audio…

24 seconds ago