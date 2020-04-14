Red Magic 5G gaming smartphone is up for pre-order for $579 and up (144 Hz display and active cooling)

The Red Magic 5G is a gaming smartphone with a 144 Hz AMOLED display, at least 8GB of RAM, and an active cooling system that includes both liquid cooling and a fan.

It’s also one of the most affordable phones to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor and Snapdragon X55 5G modem. First unveiled about a month ago, the phone goes up for pre-order today for $579 and up.

That’s the starting price in the US for a model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. But the phones will also be available in the UK and Europe. Here’s a run-down of the spec/price options:

8GB/128GB – $579/€579/£539

12GB/256GB – $649/€649/£599

Each version of the phone features LPDDR5 memory, UFS 3.0 storage, and a 4,500 mAh battery with support for 55 watt fast charging.

The Red Magic 5G has three rear cameras — a 64MP primary camera plus 8MP ultrawide and 2MP depth cameras, plus an 8MP front-facing camera.

Other features include a 3.5mm headphone jack, stereo speakers, a 240Hz touch sampling rate, and shoulder buttons.

It also has the aforementioned fan which can spin at up to 15,000 RPM in order to help keep the phone from overheating during gaming sessions. That will likely make the Red Magic 5G noisier than most phones (which typically have no moving parts), but it could theoretically offer a bit of a performance boost.

