Raspberry Pi’s new 12.3MP camera supports interchangeable lenses

The Raspberry Pi Foundation has introduced a new camera module for its small, low-power computers. The new High Quality Camera features a 12.3MP Sony IMX477 image sensor, adjustable focus, and a 1.55 μm × 1.55 μm pixel size.

It’s the best official Raspberry Pi camera module to date… which helps explain why it’s also the most expensive, with a $50 price tag.

But it also has another trick up its sleeve — support for interchangeable lenses.

At launch, there will be two changeable lenses available:

6mm CS-mount lens for $25

16mm C-mount lens for $50

We could see other lenses in the future — the foundation says the new camera will remain in production until at least January, 2027. That means there’s plenty of time for an ecosystem to grow up around the platform. And you can use third-party lenses as long as they’re C-mount or CS-mount lenses.

Raspberry Pi has been offering camera modules for its tiny, low-power computers since 2013. These little cameras attach to a CSI connector on the single-board computers, leaving all of the USB ports free. But up until now they’ve been pretty basic cameras with limited capabilities.

The new High Quality Camera should be capable of shooting higher-quality images thanks to the improved image sensor technology. And with support for a tripod mount and interchangeable lenses, you could use a Raspberry Pi + camera module for a range of activities including setting up a stop-motion camera, security camera, autonomous wildlife camera, or making into a portable telescope or microscope.

For more ideas, you can check out the new official 132-page Raspberry Pi camera guide (available as free download or a £10 purchase if you want a printed copy).

The foundation says the new camera is compatible with any Raspberry Pi computer that has a CSI camera connector.

via Raspberry Pi

