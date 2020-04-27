Qualcomm introduces Quick Charge 3+ (faster charging via USB-A cables)

Qualcomm is rolling out an update to its Quick Charge technology that the company says will bring fast charging support to cheaper devices.

Quick Charge 3+ is supposed to be just as fast as Quick Charge 4+, but it works with power adapters that use USB Type-A to Type-C cables, which are still more affordable than models that only use USB Type-C.

That means that device makers can save a few bucks while still offering fast charging speeds… and hopefully those savings will be passed along to consumers.

Qualcomm says its technology can take a smartphone battery from 0 to 50-percent in 15 minutes. Quick Charge 3+ is also backward-compatible with devices that used previous generations of the technology, which means a new Quick Charge 3+ charger should be able to work with phones that support Quick Charge 3 or earlier… you just won’t get all the speed benefits.

The first devices to support Quick Charge 3+ will be models with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 and 765G processors, but the company plans to add support for other chips in the future.

One of the first supported phones will be the new Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite Zoom, which is a Chinese smartphone with a Snapdragon 765G chip that supports both Quick Charge 3+ and Quick Charge 4+, meaning it can be used with power adapters that support either standard.

But if you’re a budget-conscious shopper in the market for a mid-range phone, you might be tempted to save a few bucks by picking up the cheaper adapter now that it’s an option.

