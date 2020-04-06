Origin’s EON15-X is a laptop with AMD Ryzen desktop chips (available for $1624 and up)

The Origin EON15-X is a high-end laptop with the heart of a desktop computer. Available with up to a 12-core AMD Ryzen 9 3900 CPU, the system packs more horsepower than almost any other laptop on the market… except maybe XMG’s Apex 15, which supports up to a 16-core Ryzen 9 3950X processor.

It looks like the two laptops are probably based on a similar OEM design, although there are some subtle differences in the keyboard and touchpad. But the biggest differences are the hardware options and availability — the XMG Apex 15 is available in Europe, but not the US.

Origin’s EON15-X is available in the US for $1624 and up.

While the laptop is more portable than a typical desktop, it’s not exactly compact by laptop standards. It measures 14.2″ x 10.1″ x 1.2″ and weighs 5.9 pounds. And the company only promises up to 2 hours of battery life from the included 62 Wh battery.

You can also thank the laptop’s 65 watt processor and discrete graphics for the short battery life.

This isn’t really the kind of laptop meant for cross-country flights. It’s more of a desktop replacement that you can carry from room to room without shutting down, or which you can fire up for short bursts of gaming or work on the go.

The notebook features a 15.6 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel matte display with a 144 Hz touchscreen display and can be configured with a variety of options:

Processor:

AMD Ryzen 5 3600 (6 cores, 3.6 GHz base / 4.2 GHz boost)

AMD Ryzen 7 3700X (8 cores, 3.6 GHz base / 4.4 GHz boost)

AMD Ryzen 9 3900 (12 cores, 3.8 GHz base / 4.6 GHz boost)

GPU

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 Max-P (6GB GDDR6 memory)

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q (8GB GDDR6 memory)

RAM

8GB DDR4-2400 to 64GB DDR4-2666

Storage

1 x PCIe Gen3x4 M.2 connector for SSD

1 x PCie Gen2x4 M.2 connector for SSD

1 x 2.5″ SATA bay for HDD or SSD

Origin lets you configure the laptop with up to 6TB of total storage — although that will obviously increase the price. An entry-level model features just 8GB of RAM, 240GB of storage, a RYzen 5 processor, and 8GB of memory.

Standard features for all models include 802.11ax WiFi, a fingerprint reader, a 2MP webcam, and a selection of ports including:

HDMI

Mini DisplayPort 1.4

Gigabit Ethernet

3.5mm audio (mic & headset) + separate mic

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2

1 x USB 2.0

SD card reader

RGB backlit keyboard

