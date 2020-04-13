Oppo Ace2 is a $565 phone with Snapdragon 865, 90Hz display, and 40W wireless charging

Chinese phone maker Oppo has released a follow-up to last year’s Reno Ace. The new Oppo Ace2 has a new design, a faster processor, 5G support, and support for 40-watt wireless charging.
But it still packs some of the original’s best features including a 90Hz OLED display, 65W fast (wired) charging), and a relatively affordable starting price.
The new Oppo Ace2 is up for pre-order in China for about $565 and up.
Oppo’s latest flagship has a 6.5 inch display with a 180 Hz touch sampling rate. The screen has a hole-punch cutout for the 16MP front-facing camera and a circle on the back of the phone with four cameras inside:
- 48MP primary
- 8MP ultra-wide
- 2MP depth
- 2MP macro
The Oppo Ace2 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 modem and features a Snapdragon x55 5G modem and the phone has a 4,000 mAh battery and support for 10W reverse wireless charging (which means you can charge supported wireless earbuds, phones, or other gadgets using the phone’s battery).
It also supports WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, and a USB Type-C port.
Here’s a run-down on Chinese pricing/configuration options:
- 8GB/128GB for CNY 3999 ($565)
- 8GB/256GB for CNY 4399 ($625)
- 12GB/256GB for CNY 4599 ($650)
