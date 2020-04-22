Onyx launches tiny BOOX Poke2 eReader, promises color model is on the way

The new Onyx BOOX Poke2 is an eBook reader with a 6 inch, 1488 x 1072 pixel E Ink display. But while the screen is the same size as the one on Amazon’s Kindle Paperwhite, the Poke2 is a smaller, lighter device thanks to slimmer bezels.

Unlike the Kindle Paperwhite, the Poke2 also supports color temperature adjustments (you can reduce the blue light) and the device runs Android 9.0 software which means you can install third-party apps.

Oh, and while the Onyx BOOX Poke2 is available now for $190, there’s also another model in the works — the upcoming Poke2 Color will have a color E Ink display.

Onyx hasn’t said much about the Poke2 Color yet, so we don’t know when it will be available, how much it will cost, or even what the bottom of the eReader looks like — the company has only shown a promotional picture of the top half.

But odds are that it’ll be using the same E Ink Print Color screen technology as the upcoming PocketBook Color and several other recently announced color eReaders. So it’s likely that we can expect support for up to 4096 colors, which should come in handy for digital magazines, comic books, and textbooks.

Poke2, the smallest 6″ eReader with Android 9.0, comes not only in Black and White but also in Colors. Poke2 Color, Color Your Reading World! Please follow us and get more updates.#BOOX #Coloreink #Poke2color #ebookreader #ereader pic.twitter.com/Yx2GdygTkM — ONYX BOOX (@OnyxBoox) April 22, 2020

As for the black and white model of the Onyx BOOX Poke2, here are some of the key specs:

6 inch, E Ink Carta display with 300 pixels per inch (grayscale with 16 shades of gray)

Front light (with adjustable color temperature)

2 GHz Qualcomm octa-core processor

2GB of RAM

32GB of eMMC storage

1,500 mAh battery

micro USB cable

2.4 GHz and 5 GHz WiFi

Bluetooth 4.1

Android 9.0

Onyx says you can use the Poke2 to read a wide range of documents including PDF, EPUB, MOBI, TXT, HTML, DOC, and RTF files and to view images in PNG, JPG, TIFF, and BMP formats.

There’s also support for playing WAV and MP3 files, although you’ll need to pair a set of Bluetooth headphones to listen. If you do have a Bluetooth audio device though, you can also take advantage of the Poke2’s text-to-speech feature which will read books aloud to you.

The Onyx BOOX Poke2 measures 153mm x 107mm x 6.8mm and weighs about 150 grams.

By comparison, the Kindle Paperwhite is 167mm x 116mm x 8.2mm and 191 grams.

via Notebook Italia (1) (2)

