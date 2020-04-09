One GX mini gaming laptop: Everything we know so far

One Netbook has been producing tiny laptops with screen sizes ranging from 7 to 8.4 inches for the past few years. Now the company is getting ready to launch its first mini-laptop designed for gaming.

It’s called the One GX, and the company has been slowly releasing details about the upcoming devices since November.

We still don’t know very much about the One GX gaming handheld, but I’ve compiled everything I do know below.

Display 7 inches (confirmed) CPU Intel Tiger Lake (likely) GPU Intel Iris Plus (likely) TDP Less than 25W (likely) RAM ?? Storage ?? Connectivity 5G (confirmed) USB Ports ?? Other ports ?? Keyboard QWERTY w/highlighted W,A,S,D keys (confirmed) Battery 10,000 mAh (confirmed) Dimensions ?? Weight ?? Special features Detachable wireless game controllers (confirmed – 1, 2) Price ?? Release date Summer, 2020 (estimated)

The game controllers, by the way, will not be Bluetooth. Instead they’ll connect to the One GX via a 2.4 GHz band connection for better reliability. They’ll also have vibration motors for tactile feedback and built-in rechargeable batteries.

It’s also interesting to note that One Netbook seems to be doing things in the opposite order of rival mini PC maker GPD.

GPD’s first Windows-powered device was a handheld gaming PC, and only later did the company move to clamshell-style laptop designs for non-gamers. One Netbook, meanwhile, started with a convertible laptop-style design and is only now getting ready to launch a mini PC designed for gaming.

The next GPD gaming device will be the upcoming GPD Win Max, which is expected to go up for pre-order through a crowdfunding campaign later this year.

