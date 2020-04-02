NVIDIA launches RTX SUPER graphics for high-end gaming and studio laptops

NVIDIA is refreshing its laptop graphics lineup with new solutions that the company says will bring better performance, improved efficiency, and a few new features to gaming laptops and “RTX Studio” laptops designed for content creation.

The new NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER and RTX 2080 SUPER GPUs will most likely be paired with Intel’s new Comet Lake-H processors or AMD’s Ryzen 4000 H-series chips.

In fact, Acer, Asus, Gigabyte, Lenovo, MSI, and Razer have already announced new laptops powered by NVIDIA’s new chips. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

NVIDIA says it expects over 100 laptops featuring its GeForce graphics to launch this year, with prices starting as low as $699 for models with its cheaper GTX graphics solutions (including an updated GTX 1650 GPU and a new GTX 1650 Ti), or $999 for models with RTX 2060 graphics.

While that RTX 2060 GPU remains unchanged from last year, but now NVIDIA is positioning it as a solution for $999 gaming or workstation laptops.

The new RTX SUPER GPUs, meanwhile, are designed for higher-end systems with prices starting at around $1200.

If you’re wondering what’s so “super” about the new chips, NVIDIA is promising up to 25-percent faster performance, longer battery life (thanks to AI features), and G-Sync support for a smoother, stutter-free gaming experience.

PC makers are also incorporating new technologies — NVIDIA says we can expect to see 25 different laptops with 300 Hz displays launch this year. That’s a feature that had been pretty rare up until now.

While the new graphics processors share names with existing desktop parts, the mobile versions are optimized for laptops — which means they draw less power and offer less performance. But with support for using up to 80 watts, these new GPUs are still going to run circles around the integrated graphics you’d otherwise get with most recent Intel or AMD chips.

In fact, when asked why Intel wasn’t upgrading the integrated graphics in its Comet Lake-H processors, an Intel representative replied that it’s largely because laptops that ship with its new 45 watt processors will most likely be paired with discrete graphics… like the new solutions NVIDIA is launching today.

via NVIDIA, Ars Technica, and Anandtech

