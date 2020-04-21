Nubia Play 5G smartphone with a 144 Hz display launches in China for $340 and up

Chinese phone maker Nubia’s latest phone sports a 144 Hz display, up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, and support for 5G networks. But despite those high-end specs, the Nubia Play 5G isn’t a flagship phone. It’s a mid-range device that will be available for purchase in China starting April 24 for about $340 and up.
So what gives? Among other things, the phone has a mid-range processor and decent, but unspectacular camera system, screen resolution, and storage technology — although it does have a few other nice things going for it, like an enormous 5,100 mAh battery.
Here’s a run-down of the Nubia Play’s key specs:
- 6.65 inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 144 Hz refresh rate and 240 Hz touch sampling rate
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor
- 6GB/8GB RAM
- 128GB/256GB UFS 2.1 storage
- 48MP primary + 8MP ultra-wide + 2MP macro + 2MP depth cameras
- 12MP front camera
- 5,100 mAh battery
- 30W fast charging (wired)
Other features include shoulder buttons for gaming, an in-display fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers, and a display that’s unbroken by a camera cut-out — there’s a thin bezel atop the display for the selfie camera.
Here’s a run-down of Nubia Play 5G pricing for the Chinese market:
- 6GB/128GB for 2,399 CNY ($340)
- 8GB/128GB for 2,699 CNY ($380)
- 8GB/256GB for 2,999 CNY ($425)
The 8GB/128GB version is already up for pre-order in China from Nubia.com and JD.com, but I haven’t seen listings for the $340 or $425 versions yet.
There’s no word on if or when this phone will be available outside of China. But it’s the latest example of a mid-range phone with features that were flagship-only until recently… suggesting that screens with high refresh rates might not remain a premium feature for long.
via GizmoChina, GSM Arena, and NotebookCheck
That is all the bezel that we are getting rid of by adding the cutouts, or holes, in the screen? I would much prefer that tiny little bezel than a cutout. I would imaging that is probably at least a little bit cheaper to manufacture too since it’s just a standard rectangular screen.
I would be willing to give up some of the screen refresh and touch sampling rate in exchange for a better camera, but other than that, a pretty nice looking phone. I’m looking forward to these same features making their way to mid-range phones widely available in the U.S.