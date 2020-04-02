MSI’s unveils gaming laptop with up to Core i9-10980HK, RTX 2080 Super, and 300 Hz display

MSI’s Stealth line of gaming laptops have a history of striking a balance between performance and portability… but the latest model doesn’t seem to skimp much on the performance side of things.

The new MSI GS66 Stealth supports up to a 10th-gen Intel Core i9-10980HK octa-core processor, up to NVIDIA RTX 2080 Super Max-Q graphics, and a 15.6 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel 300 Hz display with a 3ms response time.

But the laptop measures just 14.1″ x 9.7″ x 0.7″ and weighs just 4.6 pounds.

Other features include support for up to 64GB of DDR4-2666 memory, dual M.2 slots for PCIe NVMe solid state storage, Killer AX1650 WiFI 6 storage, Gigabit Ethernet, Thunderbolt 3.HDMI 2.0, and USB 3.2 Type-C and Type-A ports, and a 99.9 Wh battery.

The laptop has a backlit keyboard with per-key RGB lighting.

The MSI GS66 Stealth goes up for pre-order today for $1,599 and up and it should be available in stores starting April 15, 2020.

MSI is also updating most of its gaming laptops with new models sporting 10th-gen Intel chips:

MSI GE66 Raider – up to 10th-gen Intel Core i9 for $1799 and up

MSI Creator 17 – Up to 10th-gen Intel Core i9/4K Mini LED display for $1799 and up

MSI Creator 15M – Up to 10th-gen Intel Core i7

MSI Creator 17M – Up to 10th-gen Intel Core i7

MSI GF63/GF65 Thin – Up to 10th-gen Intel Core i7

MSI GF75 Thin – Up to 10th-gen Intel Core i7 and 120 Hz display

MSI GF75 Leopard – Up to 10th-gen Intel Core i7 and 144 Hz display

MSI GP75 Leopard – Up to 10th-gen Intel Core i7 and 144 Hz display

MSI GE75 Raider – Up to 10th-gen Intel Core i9 and 240 Hz display

MSI GS75 Stealth – Up to 10th-gen Intel Core i9 and 300 Hz display

