MSI’s unveils gaming laptop with up to Core i9-10980HK, RTX 2080 Super, and 300 Hz display

MSI’s Stealth line of gaming laptops have a history of striking a balance between performance and portability… but the latest model doesn’t seem to skimp much on the performance side of things.
The new MSI GS66 Stealth supports up to a 10th-gen Intel Core i9-10980HK octa-core processor, up to NVIDIA RTX 2080 Super Max-Q graphics, and a 15.6 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel 300 Hz display with a 3ms response time.
But the laptop measures just 14.1″ x 9.7″ x 0.7″ and weighs just 4.6 pounds.
Other features include support for up to 64GB of DDR4-2666 memory, dual M.2 slots for PCIe NVMe solid state storage, Killer AX1650 WiFI 6 storage, Gigabit Ethernet, Thunderbolt 3.HDMI 2.0, and USB 3.2 Type-C and Type-A ports, and a 99.9 Wh battery.
The laptop has a backlit keyboard with per-key RGB lighting.
The MSI GS66 Stealth goes up for pre-order today for $1,599 and up and it should be available in stores starting April 15, 2020.
MSI is also updating most of its gaming laptops with new models sporting 10th-gen Intel chips:
- MSI GE66 Raider – up to 10th-gen Intel Core i9 for $1799 and up
- MSI Creator 17 – Up to 10th-gen Intel Core i9/4K Mini LED display for $1799 and up
- MSI Creator 15M – Up to 10th-gen Intel Core i7
- MSI Creator 17M – Up to 10th-gen Intel Core i7
- MSI GF63/GF65 Thin – Up to 10th-gen Intel Core i7
- MSI GF75 Thin – Up to 10th-gen Intel Core i7 and 120 Hz display
- MSI GF75 Leopard – Up to 10th-gen Intel Core i7 and 144 Hz display
- MSI GP75 Leopard – Up to 10th-gen Intel Core i7 and 144 Hz display
- MSI GE75 Raider – Up to 10th-gen Intel Core i9 and 240 Hz display
- MSI GS75 Stealth – Up to 10th-gen Intel Core i9 and 300 Hz display
Daily Deals (4-01-2020)
Tor is giving away a free eBook of John Scalzi's Collapsing Empire. Audible is letting you stream the first Harry Potter …
Support Liliputing
Liliputing’s primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the “Shop” button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we’ll get a small commission).
But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you’re using an ad blocker and hate online shopping.
Contribute to our Patreon campaign
or…
Leave a Reply