MSI Bravo 15 gaming laptop with Ryzen 4000H up for pre-order for $929 and up

The MSI Bravo 15 is a gaming laptop with a 15.6 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel, 120 Hz display, an AMD Ryzen 4000H series processor, and Radeon RX5500M graphics.
First introduced in late March, the Bravo 15 is up for pre-order starting today for $929 and up.
The starting price will get you a model with a Ryzen 5 4600H processor, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage. But if you can afford to spend a little more, $999 gets you a version with a Ryzen 7 4800H processor and 16GB of RAM.
Both versions of the laptop measure 14.13″ x 10″ x 0.85″ and weigh about 4.1 pounds.
The laptops feature PCIe NVMe storage and DDR4-3200 memory, single-color backlit keyboards, and IPS displays with support for AMD FreeSync technology.
The MSI Bravo 15 features an HDMI port, a Gigabit Ethernet port, headset jack, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports and two USB 3.2Gen 1 Type-C ports, but no Thunderbolt 3 ports.
Other features include stereo 2 watt speakers, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, a 51 Wh battery and a 180-watt power supply.
