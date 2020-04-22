Motorola returns to the flagship market with $1000 Edge+ smartphone (and mid-range Edge)

After focusing on entry-level and mid-range smartphones for the past few years, Motorola is returning to the flagship space with the Motorola Edge+. It’s a phone with a 6.7 inch OLED display featuring a 90 Hz refresh rate, 12GB of LPDDR5 memory, 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, and three rear cameras including a 108MP primary camera.
It’s also got a flagship price — an unlocked Motorola Edge+ will set you back $1000, and the phone will be a Verizon exclusive at launch in the United States.
If that’s a bit too steep for you, Motorola does have a more affordable alternative — the new Motorola Edge is a $650 model with a similar design, but pared down specs.
Both phones support 5G networks and both feature 90 Hz displays. But the cheaper Motorola Edge has just 4GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a Snapdragon 765 processor. It also lacks support for wireless charging, has a 64MP primary camera, and cuts some other corners to keep the price lower.
Motorola Edge+
- 6.7 inch, FHD+ OLED display with 90 Hz refresh rate
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor
- 12GB LPDDR5 memory
- 256GB UFS 3.0 storage
- 108MP primary + 16MP ultra-wide + 8MP telephoto cameras
- 25MP front camera (hole-punch)
- Bluetooth 5.1
- Stereo speakers
- 3.5mm headphone jack
- Fingerprint reader
- 5,000 mAh battery
- 18W fast charging (wired w/USB 3.1 Type-C port)
- 15W fast charging (wireless)
- 5W reverse wireless charging
- Water repellant design
- Verizon exclusive (at least at launch)
- 5G (mmW and sub-6 GHz)
- WiFi 6
- NFC
- $1000 (unlocked)
- Available from Verizon starting May 14
Motorola Edge
- 6.7 inch, FHD+ OLED display with 90 Hz refresh rate
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor
- 4GB RAM
- 128GB GB storage
- 64MP primary + 16MP ultra-wide + 8MP telephoto cameras
- 25MP front camera (hole-punch)
- Bluetooth 5.1
- Stereo speakers
- 3.5mm headphone jack
- Fingerprintreader
- 4,500 mAh battery
- 18W fast charging (wired w/USB 2.0 Type-C port)
- IPS54 water resistance
- 5G (sub-6 GHz)
- WiFi 5
- NFC
- About $650
- Available this summer
