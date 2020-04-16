Moto G Power and Moto G Stylus are now available for $250 and up

Motorola’s latest mid-range smartphones are now available for purchase in the US. First announced in February, the Moto G Power is a $250 smartphone with a Snapdragon 665 processor, 6.4 inch FHD+ display and a 5,000 mAh battery.

The $300 Moto G Stylus has similar specs, but swaps the battery for a 4,000 mAh version… and picks up a better camera, more storage, and the stylus that gives the phone its name.

Here’s a run-down of key specs for each model:

Moto G Power

Display : 6.4 inch, 2300 x 1080 pixel IPS LCD (399 ppi)

: 6.4 inch, 2300 x 1080 pixel IPS LCD (399 ppi) Processor : Qualcomm Snapdragon 665

: Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 RAM : 4GB

: 4GB Storage : 64GB + microSD card reader (up to 512GB)

: 64GB + microSD card reader (up to 512GB) Front camera : 16MP (120fps FHD slow-motion or 240 fps HD)

: 16MP (120fps FHD slow-motion or 240 fps HD) Rear cameras : 16MP primary + 8MP wide-angle (118 degrees) + 2MP macro

: 16MP primary + 8MP wide-angle (118 degrees) + 2MP macro Audio : Stereo speakers, 3.5mm headset jack, 2 microphones

: Stereo speakers, 3.5mm headset jack, 2 microphones Battery : 5,000 mAh

: 5,000 mAh Charging : 10W wired

: 10W wired Security : Fingerprint reader (rear)

: Fingerprint reader (rear) Dimensions : 159.85mm x 75.84mm x 9.63mm

: 159.85mm x 75.84mm x 9.63mm Weight: 199 grams

Motorola says the phone has an aluminum body, a USB Type-C port, and a water repellent design. The phone supports 802.11ac WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0 GPS and 4G LTE, but does not support NFC.

Moto G Stylus

Display : 6.4 inch, 2300 x 1080 pixel IPS LCD (399 ppi)

: 6.4 inch, 2300 x 1080 pixel IPS LCD (399 ppi) Processor : Qualcomm Snapdragon 665

: Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 RAM : 4GB

: 4GB Storage : 128GB + microSD card reader (up to 512GB)

: 128GB + microSD card reader (up to 512GB) Front camera : 16MP (120fps FHD slow-motion or 240 fps HD)

: 16MP (120fps FHD slow-motion or 240 fps HD) Rear cameras : 48MP primary + 16MP wide-angle (118 degrees) + 2MP macro

: 48MP primary + 16MP wide-angle (118 degrees) + 2MP macro Audio : Stereo speakers, 3.5mm headset jack, 2 microphones

: Stereo speakers, 3.5mm headset jack, 2 microphones Battery : 4,000 mAh

: 4,000 mAh Charging : 10W wired

: 10W wired Security : Fingerprint reader (rear)

: Fingerprint reader (rear) Dimensions : 158.55mm x 75.8mm x 9.2mm

: 158.55mm x 75.8mm x 9.2mm Weight: 192 grams

Wireless features are the same as those for the Moto G Power. The main differences between the two phones are the pen, storage capacity, the cameras, and the batteries — Motorola promises up to three days of battery life for the Moto G Power, but only up to two days for the Moto G Stylus

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email















