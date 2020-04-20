Magisk Canary build lets you root devices running Android 11 DeveloperPreview

Android 11 isn’t set to ship until later this year, but Google has been releasing developer preview builds since February.

And now you can root them using the latest pre-release build of Magisk.

Magisk is one of the most popular tools for rooting Android phones and gaining access to files and settings that would otherwise be unavailable. The open source application also lets you customize Android by adding or removing features to the operating system, running boot scripts, and making other changes.

But every time a new version of Android is released, Magisk developer John Wu needs to modify the software to make sure it’s compatible with the latest version of Google’s operating system.

While we probably won’t see a stable Android 11-compatible version of Magisk until after Google releases a stable version of the OS this fall, John Wu announced over the weekend that the first pre-release, Canary channel build was ready to go.

And then users reported that it was causing issues with Google Pixel 2 phones running the Android 11 Developer Preview… and then pushed out a new release to resolve the issue.

Keep in mind that this is an early release of a tool for hacking an operating system that’s still not really designed for mainstream use yet… so proceed with caution. And rooting your phone may break some apps that require SafetyNet (in the future if not right away). But if you want to give it a try you can:

Find the latest Magisk Canary Channel installer at github.

Follow @topjohnwu on Twitter for the latest updates about Magisk.

Read more about Magisk in its official xda-developers thread.

60 days without root, this bad boy finally get some Magisk love 🥰🥰 pic.twitter.com/tEG6P0p32x — John Wu (@topjohnwu) April 19, 2020

via xda-developers

