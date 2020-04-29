Lilbits 393: The priciest webcam

Webcams are in short supply these days thanks the coronavirus pandemic. But you may already have a perfectly good camera that you can use for your next Zoom meeting or Facebook Messenger call.

There are apps that will let you use an iPhone or Android device as a webcam for your computer. And some DSLR and mirrorless camera makers offer software that let you do the same with those high-quality cameras.

Now Canon is getting in on the action — the company’s new EOS Webcam Utility Beta allows you to connect any of 25 supported Canon cameras to a computer with a USB cable and use it as a source for video conferencing calls.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

You can keep up on the latest headlines by following Liliputing on Twitter and Facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email















