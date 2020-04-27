Lilbits 392: Dell XPS 17, Google Pixel Buds 2, and a DIY handheld gaming PC

It’s no secret that Dell is planning to launch an XPS 17 laptop with a svelte design (as well as a Precision 5750 model aimed at professional). But it looks like someone at Dell France jumped the gun and set a website for the upcoming laptop live a little early.
The page is gone now, but some folks at /r/Dell grabbed some screenshots that provide more details about the upcoming thin and (fairly) light laptop.
- Update: Dell XPS 17 9700 [Liliputing]
Among other things, the Dell website confirmed that the laptop will measure about 14.7″ x 9.8″ x 0.8″ and have a starting weight of 4.7 pounds, making it pretty compact for a laptop with a 17 inch screen. It’s not as small as the 3-pound LG Gram 17, but Dell’s laptop will pack much more horsepower, with up to an Intel Core i9-10885H processor, GeForce RTX 2060 graphics, 64GB of RAM, 4TB of storage, a 97Wh battery, plus a 4K display option.
- Google Pixel Buds 2 are available today [Google]
Google’s 2nd-gen earbuds are “true wireless” earbuds with support for fast pairing, among other things.
- Pixel Buds 2 review: A sequel that gets so much right, but so much wrong [Android Police]
Early reviews are a mixed bag — they’re said to be comfortable to wear and easy to use, but battery life is underwhelming, noise isolation isn’t stellar, and the $179 price tag ain’t exactly cheap.
- Here Are the Parts You Can Swap Between the New iPhone SE and iPhone 8 [iFixit]
Some iPhone SE parts can be swapped with iPhone 8 parts, including the camera, SIM tray, taptic engine, and display assembly… but not the battery or Touch ID sensor.
- Paranoid Android Quartz 2 [Paranoid Android]
Paranoid Android Quartz 2 released — second Android 10-based build of this custom ROM brings support for face unlock a new volume panel, and a few other tweaks, plus support for additional phones (OnePlus 5, 5T and 7T Pro)
- Ubuntu 20.10 “Groovy Gorilla” Open For Development [Phoronix
With Ubuntu 20.04 LTS stable shipping last week, the folks at Canonical are starting to look ahead to the next version of the popular GNU/Linux distribution, which will be released in October.
- Malwarebytes releases new VPN service for Windows [Bleeping Computer]
The latest service from computer security firm Malwarebytes is a VPN called Malwarebytes Privacy. Subscriptions run $60 per month for up to 5 devices. At launch it’s WIndows-only, but Mac, Chrome OS, Android, and iOS support are in the works.
- Make Your Own Portable Retro Game Console [Instructables]
Build a handheld game console capable of running Windows 10 (or Linux, Android, etc) using a LattePanda single-board computer plus a 3D printed case, touchscreen display, and other odds and ends.
